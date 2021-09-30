Amazon Astro developers call home robot a “terrible disaster”

Amazon announced this last Tuesday (28) a lot of new technological products. In addition to Echo Show 15, the company launched products such as flying camera and smart thermostat. Another great novelty was the Astro home robot, with functions aimed at personal care. However, it looks like this device is a fiasco. At least that’s what some people who worked on its development have just claimed. In an interview with Vice magazine, Astro developers stated that the robot is “terrible”, a true “disaster that is not ready for launch”, and that the idea that it could be used for care of elderly people – as advertised in advertising of the Amazon — it’s “nonsense nonsense.”

Also, Astro is apparently not able to handle stairs, which may explain the modus operandi Amazon in sales of the novelty. Currently you can’t just buy the robot, you need to request an invite and fill out a survey to indicate whether your home would be a good fit for Astro (which includes a question about the style of stairs you have). It’s possible that Amazon is trying to put these robots in the best case, to see if they can survive. The source claims the Astro “throws itself” from the stairs “if the opportunity arises” and its materials are fragile for a device worth more than $1,000. In a statement sent to The Verge, Amazon sought to defend itself by stating that the revealed wills are old and do not do justice to Astro’s current performance: These characterizations of Astro performance, mast and safety systems are simply inaccurate. Astro has undergone rigorous testing for both quality and security, including tens of thousands of hours of testing with beta participants. This includes comprehensive testing of Astro’s advanced security system, which is designed to avoid objects, detect stairs and stop the device where and when needed.