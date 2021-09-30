Amazon creates Astro, the home robot | Companies

The evolution of Amazon’s line of smart voice devices will now walk around the house. The company announced Astro, its first residential assistant robot yesterday.

The little robot brings Alexa voice assistant service features such as music, news and home device control. It also monitors environments by remote triggering and can track a person if they are walking around the house while making a video call, for example.

“At one of the company’s senior executive meetings, we asked ourselves if, in five or ten years, anyone believed we wouldn’t have robots in our home,” said Charlie Tritschler, Amazon’s vice president of products, in a video shown during the online event. -line. “Yes, and let’s get started, we’ll respond”, said the executive about the project started a few years ago.

The robot is expected to hit the US market for $1,000 by the end of the year, said Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices at Amazon. There is no launch or price forecast for Brazil.

Limp pointed out that “people don’t just want an Alexa on wheels” and that Astro has a custom interface. The eyes and movement of the screen, which represent the robot’s face, show different expressions. The Astro also emits specific sounds – one of them similar to the robot R2-D2 from the “Star Wars” saga.

Astro has intelligent systems for local mapping, autonomous movement and advanced visual understanding to adapt to different types of surface and avoid obstacles.

As for privacy, it is possible to configure Astro to restrict circulation areas and activate the “do not disturb” mode to give the assistant a rest.

At the same event, Amazon said it is investing in new wind and solar energy parks to offset the energy consumption of its smart devices. The company’s goal is to reduce carbon emissions per device by 50% by 2025, said Limp.

“We are investing in solar and wind energy to produce 5 million megawatts per hour by 2025”, said the executive, without revealing the amounts invested. Last year, Amazon expanded the use of recyclable materials in packaging and in the manufacture of products.

Before introducing the Astro, which was the center of attention at yesterday’s event, the company launched devices like the Glow, for children. Supported by a table, the smartphone screen device and more robust design allows video interactions while projecting activities on the table.

Like Apple, Jeff Bezos’ company has been expanding the range of subscription services. At the event, it announced exercise and nutrition content for the Halo smart wristband line and a new senior care service.

The new Eco Show 15, a 15.6-inch home control panel, gained facial recognition and ambient sound detection. It will sell for R$ 1,900 in Brazil, with no release date set yet.

Last week, Amazon announced the fifth generation of Kindle readers, sold at R$649 and R$849, respectively, around here.