Amazon Prime Gaming: See full list of free games and October bonuses

If you are a subscriber to Amazon Prime Gaming, stay smart for the free october titles. Of the 10 free games, great titles like Alien Isolation, Star Wars Squadron and Ghostrunner are in the middle.

Alien Isolation – Acclaimed horror game released in 2014, considered one of the best of its kind released in the last decade. Set in the Alien cinematographic universe, the game is one of those “if you run, it catches – if it stays, it eats” with the Xenomorph relentlessly chasing the player.

blue fire – Indie action-adventure game with precision platforming elements, plus paced combat, customizing the protagonist in a dark-toned adventure.

ghostrunner – Developed by 505 Games, the game has platforming elements with lots of precise jumping and frantic action, where minimal error leads to death. Set in the cyberpunk universe that worked without needing tons of patches.



Red Wings: Aces of the Sky – Control the planes that made history during World War I in casual arcade gameplay.

Star Wars: Squadron – Released last year, the game fulfills the dream of franchise fans who have always wanted to face air battles in control of iconic Star Wars aircraft.

Song of Horror Complete Edition – another (indie) horror game with survival elements. The title brings the fixed camera mechanics, consolidated in games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, and has an atmosphere that will haunt even the most experienced.



Secret Files 3 – The second oldest on the list (2012), is a third-person investigation game that continues the events of the previous games.

Tiny Robots Recharged – Each stage in this game is like a diorama with puzzles to be solved.

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures – Released in 2009, Telltale’s game requires 512MB of RAM and a Pentium 4, good to keep that in mind…

Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape – “To survive, just drink, fight and stay alive”. This is the description of the newest game on the list, set in a zombie apocalypse with camera in the style of the old GTAs.

In addition to free games, you can redeem several bonuses in games like New World, Fall Guys, Red Dead Online, Rainbow Six Siege, League of Legends and many others that you can check on the official website.

New World’s Debut: Over 700,000 Simultaneous Players on Day One

MMORPG arrived with high expectations and maintains high number of players on Steam



Via: WCCFtech