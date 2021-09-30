Ambev announces that it will increase the price of beers in October – News



Ambev goes raise the price of beers from the beginning of October. The information was passed on to the company’s client establishments through press releases in recent days. The beverage giant owns brands such as Antarctica, Brahma, Skol and Stella Artois and holds a market share of around 60%.

According to a statement to which the report had access, the readjustment will follow, “in general terms, the variation in inflation, variation in costs, exchange rates and tax burden”. Ambev does not inform the amount of the adjustment. When consulted, the company stated, in a note, that “it periodically makes adjustments to the prices of its products and the changes vary according to regions, brand, sales channel and packaging”, without providing further details.

Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) estimates that the readjustment should be around 10%, in line with the inflation accumulated in the last 12 months. However, there may be variation between states and regions.

Percival Maricato, president of Abrasel’s state council in São Paulo, points out that, despite Ambev claiming that it is a periodic adjustment, the time for a price increase is “very bad”. For him, considering the rise in fuel, energy and raw materials, in addition to indebtedness and expenses with rent, workers and suppliers, bars and restaurants are going through a “very difficult” situation.

According to a survey by Abrasel, carried out with 1,272 out-of-home food companies throughout Brazil between the 12th and 24th of August, around 37% of bars and restaurants operated at a loss in the last month of July. About 54% said they had late payments and 65% said they had increased menu prices in the first half of this year.

“Everything is increasing. What they bill each month is often not enough to pay all the expenses,” says Maricato. He also states that the readjustment must be passed on to the final consumer. “Maybe not completely, but there is no free lunch, as they say. Owners, no matter how hard they try, will have to pass on these costs. They just wouldn’t pass it on if they were miraculous. And it is very difficult now to pass this on to the client, because the client is also injured”, he says.

Maricato also regrets that a readjustment comes at a time when vaccination advances in the country, enabling a greater reopening and more movement in establishments. He fears that if prices in general continue to rise, the expected increase in audiences for the coming months will not materialize.

“There were about 17 months of indebtedness and, now that the time has come to try to make money, it is clear that any increase we are very sorry for. Because it keeps making this recovery unfeasible. Our hope is that everyone would hold a little [os reajustes], so that we could have a calmer recovery phase”, he concludes.

