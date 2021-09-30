Ambev increases beer prices from October

Owner of Skol, Brahma, Bohemia, among other brands, states that adjustments are made periodically; bar and restaurant association estimates 10% high

PATRÍCIA CRUZ/ESTADÃO CONTENT According to an organization of bars and restaurants, the increase in the price charged by Ambev is in line with the increase in inflation



THE Ambev will increase the price of beers from October. In note to Young pan, responsible for the production of Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Bohemia, among others, stated that the change is part of routine changes in the value of the brands. “Ambev periodically makes adjustments in the prices of its products and the changes vary according to regions, brand, sales channel and packaging.” The company does not reveal the size of the increase. According to Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), for the State of São Paulo, the readjustment should be around 10%, in line with the jump in inflation measured by Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). In the September preview, the indicator advanced 1.14% — the highest record since 1994 — and accumulated a 10.05% increase in the last 12 months. The readjustment in beers, however, may vary between regions in Brazil.

According to the president of the state council of Abrasel, Percival Maricato, part of the addition of Ambev should be passed on to consumers. “Like all companies, bars and restaurants, they live off their billing and expenses. If it increases, something of that value ends up on the menu. Even if businessmen are afraid of making this transfer, it is inevitable”, he says. The change in beer prices puts even more pressure on the sector, one of the most impacted by the measures of social isolation imposed since March 2020 to contain the new coronavirus pandemic. “We expected an facilitation for this moment of recovery. On the one hand, we have this price increase, and on the other, customers, who are also weakened by the pandemic and unemployment,” he says.