Ambev raises beer prices and pub consumers complain

After the increase in food prices, now it’s the beer’s turn to weigh in the consumer’s pocket. Ambev announced that brands such as Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Bohemia, Original and Stella Artois will become more expensive from Friday, October 1st.

The news reached bars and restaurants in Vila Madalena, the main bohemian stronghold of the city of São Paulo, like water on draft beer. Managers and owners of establishments were divided between passing on costs to customers, who have not returned to visit the region as before, and trying to hold prices.

Ambev did not reveal what will be the increase in prices. In the last 12 months, the beer has seen the price increase 7.62%, according to the IPCA.

José Carlos (53), owner of Ponto X, a bar located on R. Aspicuelta believes that consumption should drop. “It will have an impact on sales, for sure. People are not leaving their homes much anymore. If the price goes up, consumption will decrease,” he said. The bar, which used to be packed on match days, had just three customers to watch the Libertadores semifinal between Flamengo and Barcelona-EQU last night, 29.

Gustavo Diniz (28), publicist: “It just doesn’t increase the minimum wage” Image: Vinícius de Oliveira/UOL

Among them was the publicist Gustavo Diniz (28), who found out about the increase when talking to the UOL. “I’m outraged! Increase the cigarette, increase the beer? only minimum wage does not increase! Will drinking at home become more expensive too?”, he declared. Despite having already put a brake on the consumption of alcoholic beverages, the young man was worried about the budget at the end of the month.

“I’ve only left it to drink on weekends, really. But when I drink, I drink a lot. 10% of a lot of beer is a lot more. For me, it will probably make a difference. I think I’ll have to stay on the juice.” , he stated.

The solution to save is to be creative, according to friends Thalita Arrans (35), Márcio Donovan (50) and Taís Madruga (35). Before entering one of the busiest bars in the region, they found a beer being sold for R$ 2.99 on the corner. The way was to make the famous “warms”, to hold the impact of beer in your pocket.

“We want to go out to have fun and, to have fun, you already pay [couvert artístico]. And we’re going to pay more on the drink. I think it’s absurd, that way, it makes it difficult to turn the economy around,” said Thalita. “If it’s out of reach, we’ll have to go back home, gather friends and make our party that fits in your pocket with all the joy and fun,” he added. Donavan.

Driver of the round, Taís said he paid R$ 10.90 for a non-alcoholic beer and regretted Ambev’s pricing policy. “You have to drink water or bring beer from home. Drink hot beer,” he said, laughing with indignation. “You can’t come by car, because you’re going to drink. But it’s also super difficult to find a driver through Uber, which makes it difficult for us to leave. We can’t find a car to go back,” explained Thalita.

Bars bet on music to attract customers

The lack of regulars is reflected in Vila Madalena’s most famous quadrangle: the junction between R. Aspicuelta and R. Fidalga, with three famous bars. Quitadinha was the only one with a few clients, while Seu Domingos was practically empty and Dona Nina was closed due to lack of public.

But, if football is no longer a great attraction to make people go to bars with friends, music can be a motivator to make people leave the house. Places like Boteco Todos Os Santos and Patriarca Bar bet on live group presentations to attract the clientele — and they were the only ones in the region with a large concentration of people.

Jackson Felipe (36), manager of the Patriarch, said that the establishment at first should hold the increase in order not to lose audience. “We have a contract with Ambev. The more beer we sell, the less we pay. If we continue with this benefit, we can keep the value,” he said while serving a table. There, Brahma beer can be found for R$ 9.60, but there are craft beers that cost up to R$ 24.

Restaurants also lament the increase

Marcelo Araújo, manager of Baião Cozinha Nordestina Image: Vinícius de Oliveira/UOL

As well as bars, restaurants in the region believe that the increase in the price of drinks could impact sales. They should also avoid passing it on to customers, believing in the resumption of consumption. Marcelo Araújo (37), manager of Baião Cozinha Nordestina, said that the chain will not raise prices.

“It wasn’t just the drinks that increased. Was there water, electricity, meat? Everything is increasing and profit is decreasing. We can’t pass on the value to the customer, otherwise we end up losing customers. But if the price of other products increases, we will be forced to pass it on,” he said.

According to Araújo, the restaurant hopes to receive more customers in the coming months, as vaccination progresses in the state of São Paulo. “We believe that there will be a very big comeback, all at once. People are wanting to come back [a sair]. The movement increases every day, but it has not yet reached the pre-pandemic level. And I believe it will take a while to arrive,” he said.