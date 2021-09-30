Ambev raises beer prices in October

After the increase in gasoline, electricity and meat, consumers will be able to find more expensive beers on the market shelves from Friday, when the month of October begins. That’s because Ambev, owner of brands like Skol, Brahma, Stella Artois and Corona, will make a price adjustment.

“Ambev makes, periodically, adjustments in the prices of its products and the changes vary according to the regions, brand, sales channel and packaging”, informed the company, in a note.

Thus, consumers will be impacted by the rise in the cost of beers also in bars, restaurants and convenience stores. Ambev did not say how much the adjustment will be, but Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) told the newspaper O Globo that customers should see a 10% increase. The price change, as Ambev said, varies depending on the region.

According to Paulo Solmucci, President of Abrasel, in São Paulo the beers should be 10% more expensive, but in Rio de Janeiro the increase will reach 7%.

“There is great pressure on costs, both for Ambev, in this specific case, and for bars and restaurants. Fuel, energy, inputs, among others, are more expensive. Therefore, I believe that this adjustment will reach the end of the period. end consumer immediately,” explained Solmucci to Globo.

In addition to high inflation and other sectors, Ambev makes the adjustment at a time when the market for bars and restaurants is trying to recover from the financial loss caused by the pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), lowered the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) to accelerate the resumption of the sector. Thus, the tax returned to 3.69% after readjustment upwards in January.