Americanas has 429 job openings in several states

Americanas opened 429 job vacancies for several Brazilian states. Opportunities are for finance, legal, logistics, marketing, operations, technology, management, commercial, administration and loss prevention. Many places are also for people with disabilities (PwDs).

For those interested in applying for one of the jobs offered by the company, just access the Carreiras Americanas website. On the home page, the person will get information about all vacancies and the city where the job is being offered.

By clicking on the desired vacancy, the candidate will be directed to another page with specific information about the position, the responsibilities and attributions of the chosen position, the required requirements and the level of education.

There, the interested person can register by clicking on the link “apply for the vacancy”. So, just register on the site via Facebook, LinkedIn or via email to send your resume.

Benefits

Americanas sa hires professionals under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) regime and also offers certain benefits according to the position that will be held.

Remembering that the company has a job and salary plan to provide employees with better wages and working conditions. You benefits offered:

Health care;

Dental care;

Life insurance;

Meal or food vouchers;

Transportation vouchers;

Shopping club with exclusive discounts on the company’s brands;

The company also provides transportation so that employees can stay at strategic points in the Center;

Meetups and Events.

Americanas sa emerged from the merger between Lojas Americanas and B2W. It has the biggest brands on the internet: Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime and SouBarato. It also has a marketplace, logistics and fintech operation, together with more than 1700 thousand on-site stores in several Brazilian states.