Ana Maria Braga creates ‘son of Louro José’ to replace Tom Veiga on Mais Você · TV News

Almost a year after Tom Veiga’s death (1973-2020), Ana Maria Braga again considered the possibility of having the company of a new mascot at Mais Você. The presenter must interact with another parrot, who will be treated as a child of Louro José to respect the memory of his faithful squire.

According to columnist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, tests of modeling the puppet, voice and manipulation are already underway. In addition to interaction tests between the mascot and the veteran on the bench.

The new parrot may enter the scene in the morning later this year. The program’s team and the owner herself believe that the presence of the bird is lacking in the attraction’s dynamics.

Earlier this year, when she returned to Globo’s studios in São Paulo, Ana Maria had already thought of bringing a new doll to interact with. The program’s scenario, in fact, has already been designed with a space reserved for a new mascot, in the same style as the one used by Louro José.

The blonde had also commented on her desire to have a partner again in an interview with Se Joga (2019-2021) in March.

“I have his space here, and I must confess that I don’t know yet. And I hope that when that happens we can talk again, okay? But I think it will happen,” admitted the veteran.

Tom Veiga was found dead at the age of 47 on November 1 of last year at his home in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. According to the IML report, the cause of death was a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) caused by an aneurysm. In total, the actor was Louro José by Ana Maria Braga for 23 years, two of them on Record and 21 on Globo.

In early September, Mais Você aired an edition of Jogo de Pans recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic and the death of Tom Veiga. The audience was moved to review Louro José, which also appears frequently in the morning when old recipes are re-presented.