Analysts see M.Dias Branco’s entry into the health food sector as positive: “strong growth and high margins”

SAO PAULO – The maker of pasta and biscuits M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) announced on Tuesday night (28) the acquisition of Latinex, owner of the Fit Food brand.

According to a relevant fact, the initial acquisition value was R$ 180 million, and could reach up to R$ 272 million, subject to the fulfillment of goals established in the agreement.

With the purchase, the company diversifies its portfolio and reinforces its presence in the health food sector, in addition to marking its entry into the spices, sauces and condiments segments.

The news was well received by the financial market. At around 12:30 pm (Brasilia time), MDIA3 shares had a strong increase of 4.2% on the Stock Exchange, traded at R$33.13.

In a report, Bradesco BBI writes that, although the valuation of the deal has not been disclosed, the acquisition seems marginally positive for M. Dias as, although it is relatively small in size (accounting for 2% to 3% of the market value of M. Dias), it allows the company to enter a strong growth segment (healthy snacks), which also has higher margins.

According to analysts, M. Dias can use its robust distribution to expand the brands acquired from Latinex, in order to reach more points of sale.

Bradesco BBI has a recommendation performer (performance above the market average) for MDIA3 papers, with a target price of R$40.

“M. Dias remains our top choice in the food and beverage segment, as we believe the market is not pricing in the benefit of the expected relief in input costs yet, given our expectation that agricultural commodity prices will fall between the second half of 2021 and 2024. We see the stock trading at an attractive multiple of 11 times the estimated price-to-earnings for 2022, below the historical average of 17 times,” writes BBI.

The news is also seen as positive by the analysis house Levante, which defends that the company can use its structure and capillarity to leverage sales of new products, in addition to reinforcing its presence in a high-growth segment with better margins.

“M. Dias also acquires intellectual capital with the acquisition, since the entrepreneur Eduardo Moraes, founder of Latinex, will stay with the company until at least 2023”, writes the analysis team.

Despite the positive news, Levante does not see relevant impacts on MDIA3 shares in the short term, as the size of the acquisition “is not very relevant” for the size of the company, which has a market value of almost R$ 11 billion and closed the second quarter of this year with more than R$1.5 billion in cash.

“However, we expect positive impacts in the long term, as M. Dias diversifies its portfolio, reinforcing its presence in new high-growth segments, and may even make new acquisitions”, they conclude.

Certified experts from Brazil’s biggest brokerages teach you how to go from basics to growing extra income by trading as a stock exchange trader. Join Free.

Related