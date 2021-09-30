André Moura is sentenced by the STF to 8 years in prison

In the first judgment of an authoritative criminal action in the Plenary of the Court after seven years, the Federal Supreme Court condemned, by a majority, former deputy André Moura in two of three criminal actions he was responsible for the crimes of embezzlement and embezzlement of public funds.

The former parliamentarian was sentenced to eight years and three months of imprisonment in a closed regime and disqualification from holding public office for five years for crimes allegedly committed in the municipality of Pirambu (SE), when he was mayor, and also in the management of his successor and later I disaffected Juarez Baptista, who denounced him to the Public Ministry.

The understanding of Minister Nunes Marques prevailed, who opened the divergence in relation to the rapporteur Gilmar Mendes — who voted for absolution — and was followed by ministers Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber, Carmen Lúcia and Luiz Fux.

The rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes, favored Moura’s acquittal on the three charges, as he argued that there was no evidence to convict him, but he was defeated. He was accompanied by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Dias Toffoli and Alexandre de Moraes.

In AP 974, the Federal Public Ministry, in its complaint, narrates the occurrence of food purchases in commercial establishments in the municipality, paid by the City Hall and delivered to the deputy’s residence and political office.

In AP 973, the then mayor of Pirambu would have diverted cell phones with bills paid by the municipality for use by Moura (and also by her mother and sister).

The STF was sentenced in these two actions (973 and 974), according to Nunes Marques’ understanding. He said that the case files are sufficient to prove Moura’s participation.

Then, Minister Edson Fachin, in addition to agreeing with Nunes Marques, understood that the former deputy should also be sentenced in AP 969, in which he was liable for embezzlement and diversion, due to the use of municipal fleet vehicles and servants who worked as drivers to serve private and political purposes.

However, in this case, there was a tie and the STF will decide later on how to address the issue. Luís Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux, Rosa Weber and Carmen Lúcia accompanied Minister Fachin. On the other side, the four ministers who voted for the acquittal accompanied Nunes Marques.

The investigations that gave rise to the MP’s accusations began with the confession and denunciation of the then Mayor Juarez Batista dos Santos, who spontaneously sought out the Civil Police. He stated that, soon after being elected, he came under pressure from André Moura, who had the intention of maintaining power over the municipality.

For the MPF, even out of office, André Moura remained in charge of the municipal administration. The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, when speaking to the Supreme Court, stated that the activities of public men in public life and in the relationship with the electorate were not being judged, but patrimonialism in politics, non-differentiation between the public and the private.

According to him, the accusation was not based only on the speeches of political disaffection, but on robust evidence, such as invoices, receipts and testimonies from local suppliers, which demonstrate the excesses committed with public resources in favor of the former mayor’s private activities.

Finally, the MP argued that applying the penalty of providing services to the community to public men may mean an emptying of the criminal law, as community service would be exactly the political duty of the public agent.

Moura’s defense, however, claimed that the accusations were based solely on the claims of Santos, his political opponent, and were not confirmed by any evidence. According to the lawyer Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, witnesses for both the prosecution and the defense denied any influence of André Moura in the municipal administration and, according to the owners of the local commerce, payments for foodstuffs were not made by the city hall.

The lawyer also pointed out that there is no evidence that the phones have been misused by the former deputy and his family members.

First to vote, rapporteur Gilmar Mendes argued that Moura should be acquitted because evidence presented at the police investigation stage “is insufficient to support a conviction”. “According to the peaceful understanding of this Court, criminal convictions based exclusively on evidence produced at the stage of the police investigation cannot survive.”

The minister criticized the Attorney General’s Office, which filed a complaint against the former deputy based on the denunciation of Juarez Baptista, his former political ally, and who accused him of having attempted to kill his life.

“I make these clarifications so that one does not imagine that we are facing a narrative of bandits against heroes, of good against evil. These Manichean narratives do not serve the criminal process, they do not serve justice, but rather pamphleteer and populist judgments. I believe and trust that this should not be the role of this Court,” said the rapporteur.

In a statement, Moura’s defense said it considered the conviction disproportionate. “The technical defense of former federal deputy André Moura understands the conviction as unfair and disproportionate. In addition, the imputation of gang is prescribed”, he pointed out.

“Finally, in view of the tie in one of the criminal actions, the case must be resolved in favor of the defense, with the consequent acquittal, as stated in the federal constitution and the historical understanding of the STF.”

The defense, the note continues, “reaffirms the unrestricted trust in the Judiciary and in the sense of justice of the Supreme Court, which in the future will re-judg the case in an appeal of infringing embargoes”.

