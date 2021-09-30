Andressa Urach exposes conversations with her ex-husband: ‘He betrayed me’

Recently, Andressa Urach announced her separation from Thiago Lopes, whom he married in 2020. But it seems that the breakup was not friendly at all. In her Instagram Stories, the model exposed some conversations with her ex-husband.

“The one who broke up was you, made me pregnant, betrayed me. And he even humiliated me by saying he was going to help me with a little money, knowing I couldn’t support myself,” she said.

“I won’t forgive you for this. You never met me in a rage. Don’t come home”, replied Thiago.

“When you married me, you were my client and you knew about my work,” she countered, referring to prostitution.

In addition, Andressa revealed that the ex took out her health insurance and that she is still being threatened. The blonde is pregnant with Leon, the couple’s first child.

Andressa Urach exposes conversations with her ex-husband – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@anddressaurachoficial

In his Instagram account, Thiago rebutted the accusations and said he never cheated on the model. In addition, he stated that Andressa is upset.

“I’m not even at home. Andressa is upset. I never betrayed her. God have mercy on the mother of my child. From what I understand, three reasons led Andressa to be like this: Spiritual, chronic personality disorder (boderline) and pregnancy,” he wrote.

Thiago Lopes rebuts Andressa Urach’s accusations – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@tnlopes10

BACK TO THE PAST

By all appearances, Andressa Urach is ready to step back into the past. On her Instagram account, the model shared a photo in which she appears semi-naked and went back to using her “war name”.

“Warning: Imola is back. See you at the Blue Grotto”, she wrote in the caption.

In her biography “I died to live”, Andressa said that she performed in nightclubs in Porto Alegre using the name Imola Reis.

