Andressa Urach publishes conversation with ex-husband and exposes fight: ‘He betrayed me’

This Wednesday afternoon (29/09), Andressa Urach stirred up social networks by announcing that she would use the name “Imola” again, created at the time she was a call girl. The statement was not well received by her ex-husband, Thiago Lopes, who discussed with the model through Whatsapp.

Before sharing the screenshots of the conversation, Urach stated: “Guys, I receive many loving messages from people who pray for me and thank me. But one thing I learned, we don’t need a church to seek God, close your bedroom door and talk to Him, open the Bible and He answers you. I’ve already visited some churches and even found some good. But honestly? I don’t like churches anymore, for me they’re just a CNPJ”, he wrote.

Soon after, she started sharing the messages exchanged with Thiago, where he says he will not leave the house until he takes the change. At the moment, Andressa asks not to be offended by the boy, who as described by himself is in “rage”.

Then, the model claims that he decided to end the relationship, in addition to humiliating and betraying her, saying that he would not give her enough money to raise the child and therefore return to the old life.

Thiago says he won’t forgive Andressa for this, asking her not to come home. “When you married me you were my client, you knew about my work! Did you accept and think I would do what you left me? Yes, I’ll come back. Because I have to cook food for Arthur and have lunch too”, replied Urach .

Lopes counters the model and shoots that she abandoned her son Arthur, since there is nothing to eat at their house. “No honey, I left him some food,” replies Andressa. Then, Thiago sends a message to the model stating that neither she nor Arthur have health insurance, causing indignation in the famous for being pregnant. “He took out health insurance and I’m pregnant. I’m just exposing because I’m being a threat,” shared Miss Butt’s partner.

Urach’s ex-husband took a stand through social networks after the exposed messages, stating that he was not at home at the time and that Andressa is “upset” , adding: “God have mercy on my son’s hand”.

“About whatsapp conversations: I’m not even at home. Andressa is upset. I never betrayed her. God have mercy on the mother of my child.”

Thiago Lopes

“From what I understand, three reasons led Andressa to be like this: 1) spiritual, 2) chronic personality disorder (boderline), 3) pregnancy,” said the businessman.

SEPARATION

The column by Fábia Oliveira , O Dia , reported that she had access to the backstage of the separation between Andressa Urach and Thiago Lopes . According to what was informed, the model could no longer stand the abusive relationship with her ex, with whom she is expecting a child.

Miss Butt’s partner publicly announced the separation from the manager, which lasted less than a year after the wedding. She preferred not to give details about their intimacy, being discreet when informing her followers.

According to friends close to the former couple, Andressa had been fighting a battle to find a happy medium and to keep their relationship healthy. After her toxic relationship with the Universal Church, which resulted in a lawsuit currently in court, she began to get involved with Thiago, who is also very religious.

PAST

After announcing the end of her relationship with Thiago Lopes last week, model and ex-Fazenda Andressa Urach said that the name she used when she was a prostitute, Imola, “returned”.

In a post made on Instagram this Wednesday morning (28/9), Urach made the announcement and also warned that he will be at an adult entertainment club in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul.

“Notice: Imola is back! See you at Gruta Azul”, she wrote in the publication. Also on Wednesday, Andressa published several stories showing some changes she made to her look. The model did the eyelashes, hair and makeup and warned that she is “ready to rock” .