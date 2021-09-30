Andressa Urach’s ex-husband comments: ‘What kind of person goes back to prostituting pregnant?’ – hoopla

Thiago Lopes, ex-husband of Andressa Urach, spoke on Instagram about the end of marriage with the digital influencer. This Wednesday (29), he also commented on the ad on the model’s Instagram about the return to prostitution.

“What kind of person in their right mind goes back to prostitution when pregnant? What kind of person goes back to smoking in the middle of the fetus? I’m praying and fasting for my son’s life,” said Thiago Lopes.

Subtitle: Thiago Lopes posts on social network Photograph: Reproduction/Instagram

In posts, made at different times, Thiago denied that he had left the house, saying that it was Andressa who left the residence.

“I didn’t leave the house. I’m here managing and supporting the house as I’ve always done. Nothing was ever lacking and it won’t. We live in abundance and I thank God for that. Who is out of the house right now is Andressa. And everyone knows where she is. is,” reported Thiago Lopes.

Return of “Inola”

The digital influencer Andressa Urach drew attention on social networks this Wednesday (29). In an Instagram post, she announced the return of Imola — the name she used at the time of adult shows. In a post, she appears in a bikini photo.

Andressa Urach, who last week announced the separation of Thiago Lopes, confirmed in a conversation with the website of the magazine Quem that she has returned to the program. “I don’t want to talk about it, but it’s the truth. I’m back, love,” replied the model, via WhatsApp.