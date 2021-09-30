Android virus infects 10 million devices to steal money from users

Photo: Illustrative/Pixabay

A new Android virus, which hosts apparently secure apps, was discovered after infecting approximately 10 million devices. The program is suspected of being a tool to steal money from users after apps have been downloaded onto devices.

Click here and receive GMC Online news through WhatsApp.

According to information from the specialized technology website Canaltech, the Trojan identified as GriftHorse was discovered by researchers at Zimperium zLabs. Experts located the virus among apps that proved to be safe, available on the Google Play Store.

The report released by the research center on Wednesday, 29, indicates that the applications began to be made available in November last year and were last updated in April this year. During this period, the virus spread to millions of devices in approximately 70 countries, including Brazil.

According to Canaltech, GriftHorse entered electronic devices from more than 200 malicious apps available both on the Google Play Store and other unofficial app stores. Programs from the most diverse categories were used, from health to entertainment, in order to reach as many users as possible.

Also according to experts, the apps were not seen as a threat by most antivirus available for Android and, therefore, were easily downloaded. According to Canaltech, Google has removed all apps from the store.

The virus was able to enter devices by installing seemingly harmless applications such as translators and even heart rate monitors. Once installed, the programs would send SMS messages to the victim’s cell phone requiring phone number confirmation to win a prize.

The data confirmation page was loaded into an application’s internal browser, and after the phone number was entered, suspects enrolled victims in monthly subscription services. The costs were around US$42, equivalent to R$227, approximately. The charge was made to the user’s phone bill.

According to Canaltech, if the virus managed to infect approximately 10 million devices, the Zimperium zLabs research center estimates that those responsible can raise more than US$ 1 million per month, approximately R$ 5 million, from the blow applied to the victims.

See the list of applications that may have hosted the virus:

Handy Translator Pro

Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker

Geospot: GPS Location Tracker

iCare – Find Location

My Chat Translator

Bus – Metrolis 2021

Free Translator Photo

Locker Tool

Fingerprint Changer

Call Recorder Pro

Instant Speech Translation

Racers Car Driver

Slime Simulator

Keyboard Themes

What’s Me Sticker

Amazing Video Editor

Safe Lock

Heart Rhythm

Smart Spot Locator

Cut Cut Pro

OFFRoaders – Survive

Phone Finder by Clapping

Bus Driving Simulator

Fingerprint Defender

Lifeel – scan and test

Launcher iOS 15

Idle Gun Tycoou202anu202c

Scanner App Scan Docs & Notes

Chat Translator All Messengers

Hunt Contact

Icony

Horoscope : Fortune

fitness point

Qibla AR Pro

Heart Rate and Meal Tracker

Mine Easy Translator

PhoneControl Block Spam Calls

Parallax paper 3D

SnapLens – Photo Translator

Qibla Pass Direction

Caller-x

clap

Photo Effect Pro

iConnected Tracker

Smart Call Recorder

Daily Horoscope & Life Palmestry

Qibla Compass (Kaaba Locator)

Proookie-Cartoon Photo Editor

Qibla Ultimate

Truck – RoudDrive Offroad

GPS Phone Tracker – Family Locator

iCall Call Recorder

PikCho Editor app

Street Cars: pro Racing

Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies

Live Wallpaper & Background

Intelligent Translator Pro

Face Analyzer

TrueCaller & TrueRecoder

iTranslator_ Text & Voice & Photo

Pulse App – Heart Rate Monitor

Video & Photo Recovery Manager 2

Быстрые кредиты 247

fitness trainer

ClipBuddy

vector arts

Ludo Speak v2.0

Battery Live Wallpaper 4K

Heart Rate Pro Health Monitor

Location – Find Location

GetContacter

Photo Lab

AR Phone Booster – Battery Saver

English Arabic Translator direct

VPN Zone – Fast & Easy Proxy

100% Projector for Mobile Phone

Forza H Mobile 4 Ultimate Edition

Amazing Sticky Slime Simulator ASMRu200f

Clap To Find My Phone

Screen Mirroring TV Cast

Free Calls WorldWide

My Locator Plus

iSalam Qibla Compass

Language Translator-Easy&Fast

WiFi Unlock Password Pro X

Pony Video Chat-Live Stream

Zodiac: Hand

Ludo Game Classic

Loca – Find Location

Easy TV Show

Qibla correct Quran Coran Koran

Dating App – Sweet Meet

R Circle – Location Finder

TagsContact

Ela-Salaty: Muslim Prayer Times & Qibla Direction

Qibla Compass

Soul Scanner – Check Your

CIAO – Live Video Chat

Plant Camera Identifier

Color Call Changer

Squishy and Pop it

Keyboard: Virtual Projector App

Scanner Pro App: PDF Document

QR Reader Pro

FX Keyboard

You Frame

Call Record Pro

Free Islamic Stickers 2021

QR Code Reader – Barcode Scanner

X-Ray Bag 100% Scanner

Phone Caller Screen 2021

Translate It – Online App

Mobile Things Finder

Proof-Caller

Phone Search by Clap

Second Translate PRO

CallerID

3D Camera To Plan

Qibla Finder – Qibla Direction

Stickers Maker for WhatsApp

Qibla direction watch (compass)

Piano Bot Easy Lessons

CallHelp: Second Phone Number

FastPulse – Heart Rate Monitor

Caller ID & Spam Blocker

Free Coupons 2021

KFC Saudi – Get free delivery and 50% off coupons

skycoach

HOO Live – Meet and Chat

Easy Bass Booster

Coupons & Gifts: InstaShop

FindContact

iOS Launcher for Android

Call Blocker-Spam Call Blocker

Live Mobile Number Tracker

Also according to Canaltech, the recommendation is to immediately uninstall malware-related applications and scan electronic devices with antivirus.