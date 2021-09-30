Android virus infects 10 million devices to steal money from users

A new Android virus, which hosts apparently secure apps, was discovered after infecting approximately 10 million devices. The program is suspected of being a tool to steal money from users after apps have been downloaded onto devices.
- Click here and receive GMC Online news through WhatsApp.
According to information from the specialized technology website Canaltech, the Trojan identified as GriftHorse was discovered by researchers at Zimperium zLabs. Experts located the virus among apps that proved to be safe, available on the Google Play Store.
The report released by the research center on Wednesday, 29, indicates that the applications began to be made available in November last year and were last updated in April this year. During this period, the virus spread to millions of devices in approximately 70 countries, including Brazil.
According to Canaltech, GriftHorse entered electronic devices from more than 200 malicious apps available both on the Google Play Store and other unofficial app stores. Programs from the most diverse categories were used, from health to entertainment, in order to reach as many users as possible.
Also according to experts, the apps were not seen as a threat by most antivirus available for Android and, therefore, were easily downloaded. According to Canaltech, Google has removed all apps from the store.
The virus was able to enter devices by installing seemingly harmless applications such as translators and even heart rate monitors. Once installed, the programs would send SMS messages to the victim’s cell phone requiring phone number confirmation to win a prize.
The data confirmation page was loaded into an application’s internal browser, and after the phone number was entered, suspects enrolled victims in monthly subscription services. The costs were around US$42, equivalent to R$227, approximately. The charge was made to the user’s phone bill.
According to Canaltech, if the virus managed to infect approximately 10 million devices, the Zimperium zLabs research center estimates that those responsible can raise more than US$ 1 million per month, approximately R$ 5 million, from the blow applied to the victims.
See the list of applications that may have hosted the virus:
- Handy Translator Pro
- Heart Rate and Pulse Tracker
- Geospot: GPS Location Tracker
- iCare – Find Location
- My Chat Translator
- Bus – Metrolis 2021
- Free Translator Photo
- Locker Tool
- Fingerprint Changer
- Call Recorder Pro
- Instant Speech Translation
- Racers Car Driver
- Slime Simulator
- Keyboard Themes
- What’s Me Sticker
- Amazing Video Editor
- Safe Lock
- Heart Rhythm
- Smart Spot Locator
- Cut Cut Pro
- OFFRoaders – Survive
- Phone Finder by Clapping
- Bus Driving Simulator
- Fingerprint Defender
- Lifeel – scan and test
- Launcher iOS 15
- Idle Gun Tycoou202anu202c
- Scanner App Scan Docs & Notes
- Chat Translator All Messengers
- Hunt Contact
- Icony
- Horoscope : Fortune
- fitness point
- Qibla AR Pro
- Heart Rate and Meal Tracker
- Mine Easy Translator
- PhoneControl Block Spam Calls
- Parallax paper 3D
- SnapLens – Photo Translator
- Qibla Pass Direction
- Caller-x
- clap
- Photo Effect Pro
- iConnected Tracker
- Smart Call Recorder
- Daily Horoscope & Life Palmestry
- Qibla Compass (Kaaba Locator)
- Proookie-Cartoon Photo Editor
- Qibla Ultimate
- Truck – RoudDrive Offroad
- GPS Phone Tracker – Family Locator
- iCall Call Recorder
- PikCho Editor app
- Street Cars: pro Racing
- Cinema Hall: Free HD Movies
- Live Wallpaper & Background
- Intelligent Translator Pro
- Face Analyzer
- TrueCaller & TrueRecoder
- iTranslator_ Text & Voice & Photo
- Pulse App – Heart Rate Monitor
- Video & Photo Recovery Manager 2
- Быстрые кредиты 247
- fitness trainer
- ClipBuddy
- vector arts
- Ludo Speak v2.0
- Battery Live Wallpaper 4K
- Heart Rate Pro Health Monitor
- Location – Find Location
- GetContacter
- Photo Lab
- AR Phone Booster – Battery Saver
- English Arabic Translator direct
- VPN Zone – Fast & Easy Proxy
- 100% Projector for Mobile Phone
- Forza H Mobile 4 Ultimate Edition
- Amazing Sticky Slime Simulator ASMRu200f
- Clap To Find My Phone
- Screen Mirroring TV Cast
- Free Calls WorldWide
- My Locator Plus
- iSalam Qibla Compass
- Language Translator-Easy&Fast
- WiFi Unlock Password Pro X
- Pony Video Chat-Live Stream
- Zodiac: Hand
- Ludo Game Classic
- Loca – Find Location
- Easy TV Show
- Qibla correct Quran Coran Koran
- Dating App – Sweet Meet
- R Circle – Location Finder
- TagsContact
- Ela-Salaty: Muslim Prayer Times & Qibla Direction
- Qibla Compass
- Soul Scanner – Check Your
- CIAO – Live Video Chat
- Plant Camera Identifier
- Color Call Changer
- Squishy and Pop it
- Keyboard: Virtual Projector App
- Scanner Pro App: PDF Document
- QR Reader Pro
- FX Keyboard
- You Frame
- Call Record Pro
- Free Islamic Stickers 2021
- QR Code Reader – Barcode Scanner
- X-Ray Bag 100% Scanner
- Phone Caller Screen 2021
- Translate It – Online App
- Mobile Things Finder
- Proof-Caller
- Phone Search by Clap
- Second Translate PRO
- CallerID
- 3D Camera To Plan
- Qibla Finder – Qibla Direction
- Stickers Maker for WhatsApp
- Qibla direction watch (compass)
- Piano Bot Easy Lessons
- CallHelp: Second Phone Number
- FastPulse – Heart Rate Monitor
- Caller ID & Spam Blocker
- Free Coupons 2021
- KFC Saudi – Get free delivery and 50% off coupons
- skycoach
- HOO Live – Meet and Chat
- Easy Bass Booster
- Coupons & Gifts: InstaShop
- FindContact
- iOS Launcher for Android
- Call Blocker-Spam Call Blocker
- Live Mobile Number Tracker
Also according to Canaltech, the recommendation is to immediately uninstall malware-related applications and scan electronic devices with antivirus.