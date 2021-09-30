ANS received Prevent Senior at a seminar on ‘positive examples’ in the pandemic

× Reproduction/regulatory ANS/YouTube

Prevent Senior participated in a virtual seminar organized by ANS, in June 2020, on “successful experiences of care coordination during the pandemic”.

The title of the event was “Health care during the pandemic: experiences in supplementary health”. The ANS website stated that the “intuition” was “disseminate these practices so that they serve as positive examples and aligned with a care model that generates better results for the patient, adding value to the supplementary health system”.

Prevent Senior was represented by its executive director, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior – the same one who would appear, more than a year later, at the CPI of the Pandemia in the Senate. The full video of the event is on the ANS YouTube channel.

“A pleasure to be here with you”, said Pedro Benedito, at the beginning of his presentation. “ANS has been showing itself increasingly assertive and active in all models of Brazilian supplementary health, and we are very happy to be more and more aligned with you in the models, especially [em] patient satisfaction and safety”.

In a text published after the event, ANS stated that the seminar had the “sharing the successful experiences of four health plan operators in the context of coordinating the care and management of chronic patients during the Covid-19 pandemic”.