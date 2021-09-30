Anti-communism, Pinochet, fake news and homophobia: see what Jair Bolsonaro shared on WhatsApp last week

BRASILIA — Videos with praise for Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, dissemination of fake news about the vaccination of young people, as well as homophobic jokes and an endless arsenal of his well-known anti-communist rage. GLOBO had access to WhatsApp messages sent by Jair Bolsonaro’s personal number to close people who expose how the President of the Republic has been using the messaging app over the past few days.

Read more: STF condemns former federal deputy André Moura for embezzlement of public resources

The material was sent by Bolsonaro between Thursday of last week and yesterday via a newly acquired number. Different people in the president’s circle received the same content, including other important officials of the Republic, which indicates the use of a transmission list.

In a message the day before yesterday, at 8:50 pm, Bolsonaro used the app to spread fake news and discourage vaccination by writing: “Young people dying with Pfizer.” At the same time, he shared a video that reads: “Risks — Need to investigate! Young people dying of cardiac arrest (sic)”. In the video, there is also the inscription “Bolsonaro is right”. The material reproduces a speech by commentator Cristina Graeml, from the program “Os Pingos nos Is”, on the “Jovem Pan” radio station, in which she cites five cases of teenagers who died recently, casting doubts on the application of doses by Pfizer. Two of the deaths cited, however, were teenagers who had not even been vaccinated. The text was fired by Bolsonaro on the very day the government backed down and decided to release the immunization of adolescents, which the Ministry of Health had advised against the week before.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Bolsonaro shared a video with eulogies to Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and hinted that if the left returns to power, Brazil will have a worrying fate. Photo: Reproduction “When Chileans see what communism is, when they understand the tricks, the fallacies, as they are deceiving, they will realize that this government is right”, says Pinochet in the film shared by Bolsonaro. Then appear images of recent protests in Chile Photo: Reproduction Another video shared by Bolsonaro shows Lula, in an interview, praising China, while dead dogs being sold as food appear in images below Photo: Reproduction In another moment of the video with Lula, a child is beaten by a supposed Chinese teacher inside the classroom Photo: Reproduction On zap, Bolsonaro wrote: “young people dying with Pfizer” when sharing a video with false information about teenage vaccination. Photo: Reproduction In the video by commentator Cristina Graeml, of the program Os Pingos nos Is, by Jovem Pan, she mentions five cases of teenagers who died recently. Photo: Reproduction

One of the main lines of investigation of Covid’s CPI is the delay in the federal government’s purchase of Pfizer’s vaccine. In total, 86 e-mails sent by the pharmacist were left unanswered by the Ministry of Health.

In another message, released last Thursday, Bolsonaro posted a video praising Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and hinting that if the left returns to power, Brazil will face a worrying fate.

“When Chileans see (sic) what communism is, when they understand the tricks, the fallacies, how they are deceiving, they will realize that this government is right”, says the Portuguese caption of Pinochet’s speech shared by Bolsonaro . Then there are images of recent protests in Chile, before the film returns to Pinochet, who concludes: “This was never a dictatorship, gentlemen. This is a dictatorship (soft dictatorship). But, if necessary, we will have to shake hands, because we have to save the country first and then we will look back.”

Covid CPI: Hang confirms the death of his mother by Covid and says that Prevent Senior made a mistake on the death certificate

The Pinochet video shared by Bolsonaro is accompanied by the following message, which bears the stamp of “referred”: “Pinochet/ Chile/ 1982. Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, B…(?)”.

The President of the Republic also spread homophobia. On Monday, he shared content that shows people apparently at a protest for LGBT rights community burning a Brazilian flag, accompanied by the caption: “This whole gang wants ‘the guy’ back in power.”

It wasn’t the only prejudiced message. Last Sunday at dawn, Bolsonaro sent a video in which musician Rogério Skylab says he had homosexual relations without, however, considering himself gay: “I’ve already given it three times, but I’m straight”. Soon after, Bolsonaro adds: “Up to three times can.”

Bolsonaro also criticized Lula and China in the same post. Yesterday, the president sent his contacts a video with the inscription: “Lula, (sic) has corrupted himself to lie to the world that China is an ‘example’”. In this video, while Lula says at the top of the screen that China is “an example of development for the world”, the bottom half shows dead dogs being sold as food, as well as a child being beaten by a supposed Chinese teacher inside the classroom.