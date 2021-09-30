Aprilia announces Vinales absence from Austin after cousin’s death

Maverick Viñales will not compete in this weekend’s MotoGP Americas GP. The pilot is mourning the death of his cousin Dean Berta Viñales, victim of an accident at the Jerez stage of the Supersport 300 World Championship.

Last Saturday, Dean was the victim of a multiple run-over during the Jerez race, hit by Alejandro Carrion, Daniel Mogeda, Harry Khouri and Yeray Ruiz. Attended at the track, the 15-year-old was taken to hospital, but he did not resist the injuries suffered to the chest and head.

Maverick Viñales is mourning his cousin’s death (photo: Press Release/MotoGP)

In a statement sent to the press this Wednesday (29), Noale’s house announced his absence and declared unconditional support for Maverick. Dean raced in the Supersport 300 Worlds on the team of Ángel, the father of Top Gun.

“Maverick Viñales will not be on the starting grid for the GP of the Americas, scheduled for this weekend at the Austin, Texas circuit,” said Aprilia. “Less than a week has passed since the accident involving Dean Berta Viñales, Maverick’s young cousin, which is not enough time for him to regain the composure he needs to run. Maverick, with full and unconditional support from Aprilia Racing, decided to take a break from the journey of getting to know Noale’s bike and team,” he continued.

“The entire Aprilia Racing family supports this decision and is on the side of Maverick and his loved ones. We will have other moments and other stages to resume the promising journey we started together. A journey that must be entirely respectful of people and their feelings”, he concluded.

MotoGP returns to the tracks on October 3rd for the GP of the Americas, in Austin, Texas. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

