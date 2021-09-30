Argentine newspaper reveals why Boca Juniors will support Rio de Janeiro in Libertadores’ decision

Flamengo and palm trees will make the final of Libertadores Conmebol on November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. And there is an Argentine team, according to the newspaper hello, with an eye on the decision and the fans for the… red-black.

The final between Flamengo and palm trees it will be on November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay, with broadcast of the FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

That’s because the Juniors mouth, since the competition changed to its current format, has had the glory of being the only two consecutive champion of the tournament, in 2000, beating Palmeiras, and in 2001, beating Cruz Azul.

And that’s why the Xeneizes will be part of the millions of flamenguists in the final, as Palmeiras, current champion, can equal the rank of Boca and be two-time champion in consecutive years.

On two other occasions the fate was almost broken. In 2006, the current champion São Paulo had the chance, but was defeated by the International in the decision.

In 2019, the river plate faced Flamengo in the decision in Peru and got the vice-championship after suffering the comeback at the end and losing 2-1.

Just to reach the final, Flamengo and Palmeiras have already pocketed 6 million dollars, about R$ 32 million. The amount, added to the amount already received so far, reaches 13.5 million dollars (R$ 72.6 million). The champion will pocket an additional 9 million dollars (R$48.4 million), totaling 22.5 million dollars (R$121 million).