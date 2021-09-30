Artist gives up hanging thousands of euros in artwork and keeps the money – 29/09/2021 – Illustrated

Danish artist Jens Haaning was supposed to exhibit a painting with hanging money notes — with a value of up to €70,000 (approximately R$ 443 thousand) —, but he changed his plans, deciding to exhibit completely blank paintings. The works are entitled “Take Money and Leave”.

The Kunsten Museum in Aalborg, western Denmark, lent Haaning the money to reconstruct an ancient work, which alluded to a year’s salary in Denmark and Austria, with Danish kroner and euros.

However, two days before the exhibition opened, museum staff received a message from Haaning that he had not produced the work they had agreed upon, museum director Lasse Andersson told AFP.

The artist told him that he would send other paintings with the title “Take the Money and Leave”. And so he did.

When they opened the package sent by the artist, museum employees found blank paintings and realized that the money was not there.

After the initial surprise, Andersson had a fit of laughter and decided to exhibit the works in the current exhibition on modern work at the Kunsten.

“It offers a humorous view and invites us to reflect on how work is currently valued,” said the director to justify his decision.

The artist said that his decision aims to show that there is “a responsibility to question the structures of which we are a part”.

So far, Andersson has chosen to take advantage of the artistic value of the empty paintings, but he also says he still wants to “see the work idealized initially”.

When the exhibition ends, on January 16, its intentions will no longer be solely aesthetic and philosophical.

“We will take the necessary steps to ensure that Jens Haaning respects his contract and returns the money,” warned the director.