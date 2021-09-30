At 18, student from Minas Gerais discovers asteroid in NASA project – 09/30/2021 – Science

Brazilian student Laysa Peixoto Sena Lage, 18, discovered a new asteroid through a campaign by NASA, the American space agency.

Recognition of the discovery took place in August and the star was named LPS0003 according to his initials. In the future, the young woman will be able to choose another name for him.

Lage lives in the city of Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. She has always studied in public schools and is currently in the second period of the physics course at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), where she is also a monitor at the Frei Rosário Astronomy Observatory.

Since February, the student from Minas Gerais has participated in NASA’s asteroid hunting program in partnership with the IASC (an acronym that names an international collaboration program in astronomical research).

The images of space that Lage and the other participants receive are generated by the Pan-STARRS telescope, located at the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Hawaii.

“The images they send are processed by the Astrometrica software and, through it, I do the analyses. The images are in black and white and it is necessary to analyze each pixel, because there are very small things that can go unnoticed”, explains the young woman.

After months of searching, the student identified some objects and sent reports of these findings to the project. One of the dots she located was finally confirmed by NASA as being an asteroid.

“When I saw my name on the list, I was so happy and moved, I couldn’t believe it. It was difficult months, I spent a few nights doing the analysis to be able to send it on time. It is very gratifying to be able to contribute to science in this way,” she says.

Since she was a child, she likes to watch the stars and is interested in astronomy, according to her. But it was during high school that she had the opportunity to participate in some scientific Olympiads and, as a result, she felt more motivated to deepen her studies in this area.

In 2020, the young woman from Minas Gerais was a silver medalist at the Brazilian Astronomy and Astronautics Olympiad. This year, she won the bronze medal at the International Astronomy and Astronautics Olympiad.

“I think it’s very important for students to be aware of the scientific Olympics, because they can encourage and transform the lives of students, especially in public schools,” he says.

For the future, the student wants to take NASA’s Advanced Space Academy course. This is immersive training in an astronaut’s routine work, which results in a simulated space mission.

To achieve her dream of studying at NASA, the young woman created a virtual kitty. She intends to raise R$ 15,000 to pay the costs of the course and travel to the United States.

“This is one of my next steps. But I also want to finish my graduation and continue in the field of astrophysics and cosmology, as a researcher, to find more things and contribute in the best way possible”, she summarizes.