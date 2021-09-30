At the CPI, Fabiano Contarato rebuts Otávio Fakhoury’s homophobic offense on the networks

At the beginning of the testimony of the Pocketnarist businessman Otávio Fakhoury to the CPI of the Pandemic, senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) took the floor to defend himself against a homophobic offense made by the deponent on social networks.

A post by Fakhoury on Twitter mocked the senator’s grammatical error and then insinuated that Contarato had been “captivated” by some other congressman, highlighting his sexual orientation.

“The delegate, an open homosexual, was perhaps thinking about the perfume of someone there in that plenary…”, wrote the manager.

Fabiano Contarato’s response came in a brief moment when he assumed the presidency of the CPI, and happened after the deponent’s initial statements – who had highlighted family values ​​as constituents of his political-partisan performance.

“You are not a teenager. He is married, has children. Your family is no better than mine,” Contarato said. “Don’t think that it’s easy for me to be here and expose myself. What kind of image will I leave for my kids? What kind of image do you as a father leave for your children?”, said the senator.

“Sexual orientation, skin color and purchasing power do not define character. If you do this to me as a senator, imagine in Brazil that the most LGBTQIA+ population kills. The least you should do is apologize to the entire LGBTQIA+ population,” Contarato said.

“Nothing gives you the right to do what you did. There is no money to pay for this”, he added.

The deponent apologized to Fabiano Contarato: “Really, my comment was unfortunate, in a joking tone. However, it is a joke in bad taste. I declare that my comment was not intended to offend you, and I know that, if I did, it was profoundly,” said Otávio Fakhoury.

At the end of his speech, Contarato requested that the CPI send the published publication for analysis by the Legislative Police, which was later done by the vice president of the Commission, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP).

The senator also requested that the information be forwarded to the Federal Public Ministry to investigate a possible crime of homophobia.