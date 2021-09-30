At the meeting, Sérgio Loroza unburdens himself after leaving The Masked Singer Brasil

The mystery behind the fantasies of The Masked Singer Brazil is becoming more and more interesting, leaving the public extremely curious. Last Tuesday (28), the actor Sergio Loroza was eliminated after his revelation as an astronaut.

This Wednesday morning (29), he was at the Meeting with Fatima Bernardes where he talked about his participation in the program, in addition to venting. “I’m very sensitive, especially in the morning. This responsa that fell into my lap, I never thought I was capable of it. Deities empower the chosen. But in the end, it ended up falling into my lap, along with the art”, he started saying.

“Along with that came a social responsibility, I can’t disappoint these guys. I feel like I’m here for them. When we say ‘it’s us’, it comes with us. We need to have a nicer world. In a post-pandemic moment, it is time to choose what kind of society we want. There is no justice without equity” , he stated.

Soon after, the actor also revealed that as a child he had the dream of being an astronaut. “I was born in 67, in 69 man reached the moon. I wanted to be the ‘rocket driver’. People my age wanted to be an astronaut. I studied chemistry, I never graduated. This parade of science has always interested me”, revealed Sergio.