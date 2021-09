Atltico triggers CBF and should not have games postponed in the Brazilian Championship

Atltico called on the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to demonstrate dissatisfaction with the possible postponement of three games for the team in the Brazilian Championship due to the call-up of left-back Guilherme Arana to the national team. It’s not official yet, but at the moment, the trend is for matches no longer to be postponed. The information was published by



globoesporte.com



and confirmed by



Supersports.



Last Friday, coach Tite included Arana in the list of those called up for the next triple round of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar (2022). Brazil will face Venezuela, Colmbia and Uruguay on October 7, 10 and 14, respectively.

To prevent Brazilian clubs from being understaffed in Serie A matches, the CBF decided to postpone the games of teams called up by Tite – cases of Atltico (Arana), Palmeiras (weverton goalkeeper), Flamengo (midfielder Everton Ribeiro and striker Gabriel ) and International (from midfielder Edenlson).

With this, Galo’s matches against Chapecoense (on October 6th), Cear (9) and Santos (12, 13 or 14), respectively for rounds 24, 25 and 26, would be rescheduled. Atltico directors and coach Cuca did not like the change for some reasons.

The first one is the interruption of the calendar at a time when Atltico is in good shape. The team from Alvinegro leads the Brazilian, with 46 points – eight more than second-placed Palmeiras.

There is also the concern that the competition will not end on the date initially scheduled (December 5th), which would cause the players’ and technical committees’ vacations to have to be changed.

An eventual psychological damage to athletes was also mentioned by Rooster. The club understands that the squad is undergoing a period of intense emotional stress since the beginning of the season, with decisions followed by decisions. Therefore, paralyzing the competition could interfere with the group’s concentration.