Audios released by Conmebol confirm that VAR saw Deyverson’s invasion in a goal by Palmeiras

The controversy that permeated the refereeing role in the duel between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG in the Libertadores semifinal was clarified. In audios from the VAR booth released by Conmebol, it was found that the video team noticed the field invasion by Deyverson.

The infraction took place during the tying goal, which guaranteed Verdão’s classification. On the move, when Gabriel Veron passed Nathan Silva, shirt 9, who was warming up, entered the playing field. As a result, he was cautioned with a yellow card.

Check out the dialogue between the referees:

– You can warn the player who is warming up, who celebrated the goal – says one of the assistants.

– All right. Number 9 Who was warned? – asks the VAR referee, Andres Cunha.

– From Palmeiras – clarifies the assistant in the video.

In addition to this point, the video arbitration took the opportunity to check two other possible irregularities. First, if there was a touch of hand in Dudu’s submission, and then if Gabriel Veron had dislodged his defender with some missing charge. As none was confirmed, the goal was validated.

After the match, Deyverson mocked the move with a post citing that “they wanted to find something, not to mention the achievement”. On social networks, many fans condemned the attacker’s irresponsibility, who could have harmed Palmeiras in the decisive match.

Classified for the final, Verdão awaits the confrontation between Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil to discover their opponent in the decision. The game that could crown the club with the third Libertadores title takes place on November 27 at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.