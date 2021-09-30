Authors manifest themselves after Malhação’s cancellation: ‘Dream continues’

Eduardo and Marcos Carvalho, who would be the authors responsible for the new season of “Malhação”, manifested themselves after the cancellation of the soap opera by Globo after the beginning of its production.

Known as Irmãos Carvalho, they thanked the messages of support they have received and took the opportunity to say that “the dream continues.”

A dream that is not just for the two of us, not just for the team, not just for the cast. Dream of those who came before us and opened the way for us. Dream of Ruthes and Othello. Zezés and Miltons dream. And millions of Brazilians. The dream of the TV screen being less window and more mirror. Less window for a Brazil in an upscale neighborhood of Rio or São Paulo and with the color of Switzerland. And more mirror of ourselves, of the real Brazil. A big and complex Brasilzão. Full of pain and joy, misery and irreverence. And color. Lots of. All. wrote

The photo that accompanies the publication shows the two “sarrando” in the air alongside the awards they won for the short film “Chico”. According to the authors, it is “to remember that the favela is power and magic.”

Eduardo and Marcos are twins from Morro do Salgueiro, in Tijuca, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The two graduated in Cinema at the Pontifical Catholic University and produced several short films. With “Chico”, quoted in the post, they won the Candango Trophy for best direction at the 2017 Brasília Festival.

The plot of the canceled season of “Malhação”, which did not yet have a title, would take place in a school in the north of Rio de Janeiro considered the “worst in the country” in fiction.

According to the column by Patrícia Kogut in the newspaper O Globo, more than 70% of the actors in the cast would be black.

Eduardo and I weren’t going to make a public statement about the news of Malhação’s cancellation, but we changed our minds, as we still have been receiving questions from friends and journalists about how we are doing or what happened. Below is our message:

We are grateful for all the messages we receive and for those we don’t, because people are in doubt whether it is appropriate to express themselves. Here, we follow serene and firm.

Three years ago, before we even defined what the story would be about, we drew a premise: we need to see ourselves in it. We wanted to look through the gate, see people coming up the hill and think: our characters, with their dramas, could be going up this hill. Presenting this to millions became our dream.

But life is a challenge and our dream continues. A dream that is not just for the two of us, not just for the team, not just for the cast. Dream of those who came before us and opened the way for us. Dream of Ruthes and Othello. Zezés and Miltons dream. And millions of Brazilians. The dream of the TV screen being less window and more mirror. Less window for a Brazil in an upscale neighborhood of Rio or São Paulo and with the color of Switzerland. And more mirror of ourselves, of the real Brazil. A big and complex Brasilzão. Full of pain and joy, misery and irreverence. And color. Lots of. All.

We do not claim to inherit the ring of wobbly from the giants who came before us. But, like so many others, we assume the responsibility of meeting the final request of many, many generations: that of not letting our samba die. Nor our dreams.

And the photo of the sarrada with the awards we received in Brasília for the film ‘Chico’ reminds us that the favela is power and magic. That no matter where the finish line is, we’ll go through it. Better: on top of it, healing. We, the ones who have come before and the thousands who are also responsible for being here. Together. Ever.

Peace.