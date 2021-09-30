‘Aviation Oscar’: Meet the World’s Best Airlines in 2021

RIO – For the sixth consecutive time, Qatar Airways was elected the best airline in the world. The Doha-based company won the top prize at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2021, considered the “Oscar of Aviation”. Among Brazilian companies, two Brazilian companies appear among the top one hundred in the ranking: Latam, in 45th place, and Azul, in 47th.
The 2021 edition marks the return of the award, which did not take place last year due to the pandemic. Therefore, the companies’ evaluation period was longer this time, from September 2019 to July 2021. The new coronavirus, by the way, is present in this year’s special category, the “Covid-19 Airline Excellence Award”, highlighted for awards companies that best dealt with health safety protocols. The honorable mention went to 41 companies, including Latam, Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Swiss, KLM, British Airways, Iberia, Emirates and Qatar itself.
The Doha-based airline took home five more trophies: Best Middle East Company, Best Business Class, Best Business Class Seat, Best Business Class Lounge, and Best Business Class Inflight Service.
This hegemony also symbolizes the consolidation of Asian airlines at the top of the ranking of the best in the world. In 2021, eight of the top ten positions were occupied by companies from the Middle East, Far East or Southeast Asia: Singapore Airlines, from Singapore (second place); ANA All Nippon Airways, from Japan (third), Emirates (4th); Japan Airlines (5th); Cathay Pacific, from China (6th); EVA Air, from Taiwan (7th) and Hainan Airlines, from China (9th). Only the Australian Qantas Airways (8th place) and Air France (10th) break this regional barrier in the Top 10.
The main airlines, in turn, settled mainly in the next block, with British Airways in 11th place, Lufthansa in 13th, Aeroflot in 14th, KLM in 16th, Turkish Airlines in 17th and Swiss in 18th.
The best placed American carrier was Delta Air Lines, at number 30 in the ranking. United Airlines trims in 60th position and American Airlines only in 76th. Among the main companies that fly to Brazil, Air Canada was 33rd, Ibera 35th, South African Airways 67th, TAP 77th, Royal Air Maroc 81st, Copa Airlines 85th and Avianca ( Colombia) in 98th.
Among the Brazilian companies, Latam was elected the best airline in South America, followed by Azul, which was also named the best on the continent and the fourth best in the world in the Best Regional Company category. Gol, in turn, appears in eighth place among the best companies in South America and fourth among the best low-cost companies in the continent.
See the top category winners
Best Low-Cost Company
1st – AirAsia (Malaysia)
2nd – Southwest Airlines (USA)
3rd – Scoot (Singapore)
Best Cabin Crew
1st – Singapore Airlines
2nd – ANA All Nippon Airways
3rd – Thai Airways (Thailand)
Best Airport Service
1st – ANA All Nippon Airways
2nd – Singapore Airlines
3rd – Thai Airways
Best Inflight Entertainment
1st – Emirates
2nd – Singapore Airlines
3rd – Qatar Airways
Best Cabin Cleaning
1st – ANA All Nippon Airways
2nd – Singapore Airlines
3rd – Japan Airlines
Best First Class
1st – Singapore Airlines
2nd – Lufthansa
3rd – Emirates
Best Business Class
1st – Qatar Airways
2nd – Singapore Airlines
3rd – ANA All Nippon Airways
Best Premium Economy Class
1st – Virgin Atlantic
2nd – Singapore Airlines
3rd – Lufthansa
Best Economy Class
1st – Japan Airlines
2nd – Qatar Airways
3rd – Singapore Airlines
Best Company in South America
1st – Can
2nd – Blue Airlines
3rd – JetSmart (Chile)
Best Company in North America
1st – Delta Air Lines
2nd – Jet Blue Airways (USA)
3rd – Air Canada
Best Company in Central America and the Caribbean
1st – Copa Airlines
2nd – Caribbean Airlines (Trinidad and Tobago)
3rd – Air Caraibes (Guadeloupe)
Best Airline in Africa
1st – Ethiopian Airlines
2nd – South African Airways
3rd – Kenya Airways
Best Company in Asia
1st – Singapore Airlines
2nd – ANA All Nippon Airways
3rd – Japan Airlines
Best Company from Australia and the Pacific
1st – Qantas Airways
2nd – Air New Zealand
3rd – Virgin Australia
Best Company in Europe
1st – Air France
2nd – British Airways
3rd – Lufthansa
Best Company in the Middle East
1st – Qatar Airways
2nd – Emirates
3rd – Etihad Airways