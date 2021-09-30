Axie Infinity and 10 more play-to-earn games to cash in cryptocurrencies

The world market for games involves million dollar figures. In 2020 alone, revenues were higher than streaming services and the sports industry combined: US$ 178 billion, an increase of 23% compared to the previous year. And in the share of this market that involves the blockchain world, the future is more than promising.

And that time has already arrived: this is already a reality that causes an uproar with “play-to-earn” games. In this type of game, which became a fever in 2021, whoever plays, wins cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other perks.

Let’s remember some NFT game options in the “play-to-earn” style for you to earn money with cryptocurrencies having fun.

Illuvium

Illuvium presents itself as a destroyed land of beauty and wonder. The game invites players to travel across the vast and varied landscape hunting dangerous beasts. Players can build their team, challenge themselves and outrun their opponents.

After hunting and capturing more than 100 monsters called Illuvials, with different affinities, classes and abilities, it is possible to battle in the arenas or trade them.

This is an open world RPG style adventure game built on the blockchain Ethereum, whose native token is the $ILV.

The game also describes: “Enjoy a new era of NFTs thanks to integration with Immutable X. Zero fee for peer-to-peer trading with instant transactions, while keeping safe custody of your assets.”

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity has more active users than any other game to earn money in the play-to-earn model.

The craze is due to the fact that it is inspired by Pokémon: the little creatures in the game are called Axies that need to be trained to defeat rival teams.

Everything you can do in the game Pokémon, you can do with Axies, including combining different types of creatures to create new, stronger or different creatures.

The rarer or more powerful the Axie, the higher the price you can sell it. Also, there are 2 native tokens in Axie Infinity: the Small Love Potion and the Axie Infinity Shard. Both are necessary to make the Axies form pairs and they had a great appreciation this year.

Read more in the Cointelegraph special: Axie Infinity Guide: How the blockchain game that’s handing out more rewards than all DeFi projects put together works,

My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a small pet game that combines DeFi with collectibles​ that each have their own personality.

It is a game operated on compatible networks, including Binance Smart Chain and KardiaChain.

The DPET token is the main currency of the game, which is used for trading, trading, improving pets and their special qualities, especially in the first phase.

Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained isn’t exactly a release, but it’s grown a lot.

The game description explains that “unlike other free games, Gods Unchained gives you full ownership of your in-game items. Collect rare cards, build your deck and sell cards to other players.”

The site also reports that this is a game created by former engineers at Google and Riot Games, funded by the world’s largest gaming investor and led by former MTG Arena games director.

Developed in partnership with Nine Realms, $GODS is the ERC-20 token native to the Gods Unchained universe. You can use $GODS to create NFTs, buy packs from the Gods Unchained Marketplace and earn even more rewards in Immutable X.

$GODS tokens also represent voting power, allowing players to participate in governance proposals that influence the fate of the game.

faraland

Faraland calls itself the biggest blockchain war game. The site explains that the game is made up of digital collectibles created with blockchain technology.

It also says that each collection is unique, genuine and varies in rarity. To better understand, the game takes place in the Faraland Universe, which has many different races like humans, orcs, angels, demons, dragonborn, elves and fairies that are waiting for the user to discover them.

Remember that Faraland is an NFT GAME RPG that works in multiplayer mode, allowing the user to get involved in the combat arena and profit from the battles.

Mixed

The official Mist website reveals some of the options you can have in the game: “Collect NFTs, fight epic monsters and explore endless immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework. The game universe connects to the native MIST token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and staking tokens to earn rewards in and out of the game. Come immerse yourself in the Mist universe.”

cryptopop

Anyone who plays Cryptopop will remember Candy Crush. A screen with many icons of different cryptocurrencies appears and by joining identical symbols, the player earns points.

The Game is based on Ethereum and has Popcoin as its currency and the player wins by participating in the trade, which is the in-game market, with open trading between players.

In the game, the more symbols the same, the more points. Objectives change with each phase. And when passing the level and clearing the scenario, the player gains recognition within the game and the less coins you have at the end of the game, the more bonuses.

Upland

Upland takes place in a one-on-one metaverse where participants have control over buying and selling virtual real estate, according to the quest of other players. The idea is to create a real internal economy.

The game company uses EOS, a veteran smart contracts blockchain released in 2018.

Bitcoin Bounce

In Bitcoin Bounce the player needs to control a ball and make it drip in the right spaces and there are holes between the platforms, which can be used for the player to make the ball go further. The game rewards the player according to his progress in the game.

When advancing, he starts to collect THNDR Tickets that can be exchanged in a few moments, for applications that work with Bitcoin available on the device he is using.

Alien Run

Alien Run puts the player in a simple scenario and the objective, as the name of the game suggests, is to run and jump.

The game can be used just for fun or to exchange for Bitcoins, to get to the cryptocurrency, the player needs to achieve some goals, such as passing a total of five stages.

After these 5 steps, he gets a game reward, a kind of fragment. Gathering these rewards, the player is able to exchange for Bitcoin in subsequent stages.

Snook

Snook is a popular online game that rewards skills and persistence with NFTs. How a skill-based Play-to-earn game hopes to help stabilize the NFT market

Snook is a browser-based online skill game. Players “boost” their in-game achievements (eg, traits, special skins) in NFTs, which means they can monetize them.

This means that the better the player is, the rarer your achievements will be and therefore the more valuable your NFT will become.

In other words, since the NFT value is proportional to the rarity and rarity in Snook is skill, what defines the NFT value is the player’s skills and not the buzz of the “bubble”.

Here’s how it works: To play, players use an ERC20 token called $SKILL.

They use $SKILL to coin their snook character, which is also an NFT ERC721. The $SKILL used for minting is burned immediately (its value has been transferred to the NFT).

Tokens can also be used for staking rewards.

