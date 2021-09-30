Bahia Notícias / News / Rui Costa and Bruno Reis meet and hammer out on the return of the public to the stadiums

In a meeting this Wednesday (29), Governor Rui Costa and Mayor Bruno Reis reached the understanding that the maintenance of the falling pandemic numbers next week will allow the public to return to the stadiums. In recent public demonstrations, the governor had already indicated this path (remember here). However, the meeting sealed the agreement that the topic will be discussed – and announced – jointly as soon as there is an authorization code.

The discussion about the return of the public to the stadiums until now has been putting Rui and Bruno in opposite positions. While the mayor stated that sanitary control in stadiums is safer than at events such as parties (remember here), the governor remained reticent and even argued that it would not be appropriate to allow the fans to return to the games when the number of cases shows an increase (remember here).

At the meeting, Rui and Bruno then agreed that the matter will be decided by the two managers, as happened in the initial protocols for the reopening of economic activities. In addition to the debate on the return of the public to the stadiums, the meeting between the governor and the mayor dealt with the problem of public transport faced by Salvador and the inauguration of two polyclinics, built by the government of Bahia and which will be under municipal management.