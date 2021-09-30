Bahia stadiums may be released to receive fans next week, says government | ba

The reunion between fans and Bahia stadiums has a deadline to happen. At a meeting held this Wednesday, the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, and the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, reached a consensus: they can release, from next week, the presence of fans in football games played in the state . The decision will be taken together.

Everything will depend, however, on the number of Covid-19 cases registered in Bahia during the week. The information was initially published by Bahia Notícias and confirmed by ge.

In the latest bulletin released by the State Health Department (Sesab), on Tuesday, 2,565 cases are active. The goal is to keep statistics falling and reduce active cases to at least 2,000 throughout Bahia.

The Technical Council of Brazilian Serie A clubs defined the return of the public in the 23rd round of the competition, next weekend. But the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, announced last Monday that he would not release the presence of fans due to the increase in the number of people infected by the coronavirus in the state.

Therefore, the game between Bahia and Ceará, valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão, was postponed in a council held this afternoon. The match will be held on the 27th of this month.