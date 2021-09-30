Banco Inter (BIDI4) bitter loss of 4% and is at the end of the Ibovespa

Marketplace

The action of the Interbank (BIDI4) registered a strong fall this Wednesday (29), against growth stocks such as Méliuz (CASH3) and financial sector papers, including Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4). The devaluation of fintech marks the third consecutive trading session of losses and indicates the mood in which investors have been analyzing the stock.

In closing, the Inter Bank action retreated 3.70%, quoted at R$ 16.65. Ordinary paper had a decrease of 2.50%, falling to R$ 16.40, while the unit depreciated 2.84%, reaching R$ 50.30.

The performance of assets contrasted with the recovery experienced by the Ibovespa today after the negative day the day before, when the stock index plummeted by 3%. This Wednesday, the benchmark presented high of 0.89% and went to 111,106.83 points. At the same time, shares of Itaú and Bradesco rose 1.8%, while Méliuz advanced 3.8%.

In the evaluation of Rodrigo Barreto, an analyst at Necton Investimentos, the Interbank quotation it is suffering from the opening of interest curves and, at the same time, from the increase in risk premiums.

Interest rates have been pulled by:

rise in Treasuries yields;

potential start of tapering;

Central Bank (BC) monetary policy;

the advance of the dollar against the real;

the worsening in the perspective of the fiscal scenario;

the rise in inflation.

In practice, this increases the cost of growth, which is crucial for a growth like BIDI4, and raises the discount rate, penalizing the price of the paper.

Banco Inter could be experiencing a crisis of confidence

Another hypothesis that arises in the market is that of a possible negative reaction from investors to a note from the broadcast about fintech’s intention to make extraordinary credit provisions in the next balance sheet.

Banco Inter denied on Tuesday (28) that “there are grounds for such a note” and reinforced its commitment to best practices regarding the disclosure of relevant information about its business.

The news that the stone, acquirer with almost 5% stake in Banco Inter, reporting a loss of R$ 150.3 million in the second quarter also harms the shares of the digital bank. According to Economic value, the problem arose due to the new receivables registration system, implemented in June.

BIDI drops in September

In September, the preferred share of the Interbank (BIDI4) registers a devaluation of 24.37%. The ordinary has a drop of 30.94 and the unit, 26.65%.