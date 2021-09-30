Battlefield 2042 Beta doesn’t need PlayStation Plus • Eurogamer.pt

The Battlefield 2042 beta was confirmed during the day yesterday, which would run from the 6th to the 9th of October, as well as the requirements for the PC version of the game.

But now there is more information that on consoles there will be a catch, related to the fact that PlayStation players do not need PlayStation Plus to access the beta, while owners of an Xbox console will have to be subscribers of Xbox Live Gold.

This information was updated today by EA, where we can read that “Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will be available to be played on PC (via Origin, EA app, Steam, and Epic) and consoles (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 , Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S). Please note that PlayStation Plus is not required to participate in the Open Beta, however if you are playing on Xbox you must be an Xbox Live Gold subscriber.”

This is certainly a great little detail, as not all Xbox gamers have Xbox Live Gold. This way they won’t be able to experience the new bet of DICE within the Battlefield universe.

Were you disappointed with this decision?