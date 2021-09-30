BC rises to 8.5% inflation estimate in 2021 and officially admits target overrun | Economy

The Central Bank reported on Thursday (30) that its inflation estimate for the year 2021 rose from 5.8% to 8.5%, based on the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

The expectation, which appears in the inflation report for the third quarter of this year, considers the trajectory estimated by the financial market for the interest and exchange rate this year and next.

The Central Bank also informed that the probability of inflation exceeding the target ceiling of 5.25% for this year went from 74%, in June 2021, to 100% in the document released this Wednesday.

With this, the Central Bank formally admitted, for the first time, that the target will not be met this year. When this happens, the BC has to write a public letter explaining the reasons.

The center of the inflation target, in 2021, is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it is between 2.25% and 5.25%. As a result, the BC’s projection is well above the target system’s ceiling.

The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate.

Among others, according to the BC, the increase in inflation this year is a result:

From the significant increase in the prices of “commodities” (commodities with international quotations, such as food, minerals and oil, which drive fuel prices);

From the energy crisis, through its effects on tariff flags, which represented a new wave of cost shock in the economy;

From the recovery of economic activity, with the acceleration of vaccination acting to reduce uncertainty and boost demand for services.

For 2022 and 2023, in the market scenario (Selic and exchange rate projected by banks), the Central Bank projected inflation of, respectively, 3.7% and 3.2%. In March, the institution estimated that the IPCA would be, respectively, 3.5% and 3.3%.

Next year, the central inflation target for next year is 3.5% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%. By 2023, the core target is 3.25%, with a floor of 1.75% and a ceiling of 4.75% because of the existing tolerance range.

When inflation estimates are in line or below targets, the BC can reduce interest rates. When forecasts are above the expected trajectory, the Selic rate is high.

With the recent high in inflation, the Central Bank promoted, in March, the first increase in almost six years – when the basic rate of the economy was raised to 2.75% per year. In May, the Copom raised the interest to 3.5% per year and, in June, the rate increased to 4.25% per year. In August, the rate rose to 5.25% per year and, last week, it was raised to 6.25% per year.