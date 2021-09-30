Beneficiaries of Bolsa Família can apply for a new loan from Caixa Tem?

Caixa Econômica Federal announced this week the launch of its newest program, Crédito Caixa Tem. With values ​​between R$300 and R$1 thousand, the loan can be made directly through the Caixa Tem application, the same one used to pay emergency aid. The request is being released to users gradually – check the calendar at the end of the article.

Caixa Tem credit works with an interest rate of 3.99% per month and users will have a period of up to 24 months for payment. According to the Central Bank, the average rate of the banking system is 1.45% per month and the general personal credit rate has interest of 2.42% monthly, so the interest offered in the new financing line is higher than those practiced in the market.

The Caixa Tem loan is available to 100 million people who have a social savings account opened by the institution to pay for emergency aid. Citizens who do not yet have an account in the Caixa Tem application can also apply for the loan by registering in the application itself.

Although Caixa’s new credit line is for Caixa Tem users, many users who participate in the Bolsa Família program are unsure whether they can apply for the loan.

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, informed that Bolsa Família beneficiaries will not have access to credit. This is because, according to him, there are legal and technical issues, such as the transformation of the social savings account into a digital account. Beneficiaries of other programs may have access to the loan if they are approved by the institution in the cadastral analysis.

When applying for the Caixa Tem loan, the user’s account will change from Poupança Social Digital Caixa to Poupança Digital+. The registration update process in the Caixa Tem system, necessary to take out the loan, will automatically cancel the Bolsa Família card, making the option of receiving the benefit and accessing credit at the same time impossible. In addition, according to the bank’s understanding, citizens who depend on Bolsa Família would not be able to repay the loan.

Caixa Tem’s credit will be made available to users of the application who have their registration up to date and who meet the requirements set by the bank. Another audience that will not have access to credit will be those with a dirty name in the SPC or Serasa.

Loan release calendar at Caixa Tem

The update will be made available according to the person’s month of birth and, after updating the application, the user will already be able to access the new loan. At this first moment, the credit line is now available for those born in January and February who meet the requirements. See the full schedule below.

January and February: september 27th

september 27th March and April: october 18th

october 18th May and June: November 8th

November 8th July and August: November 29th

November 29th September and October: December 13th

December 13th November and December: December 27th

Those who do not yet have an account at Caixa Tem will also be able to install the application and request credit, however, the release will be made through another calendar. Check it out below:

January, February, March, April, May and June: November 8th

November 8th July and August: November 29th

November 29th September and October: December 13th

December 13th November and December: December 27th

About Caixa Tem’s new credit