Benfica, by Jorge Jesus and Verssimo, beats Barcelona in the Champions League

Benfica and Barcelona faced each other for Group E of the Champions League (Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) Barcelona lost 3-0 to Benfica this Wednesday, in the second round of the Champions League group stage. Defender Lucas Verssimo, ex-Santos, was one of the highlights of the match held at Estdio da Luz, in Portugal.

With this result, Barcelona reached its second defeat in the Champions League, getting zero in the score. Benfica, as they drew in the first round, reached four points and is in second place in group E.

The game





Benfica opened the scoring after just three minutes of play, with the young Uruguayan Darwin Nez, who received a deep pass from Weigl and scored a beautiful goal in individual play. From then on, Barcelona launched the attack.

At 10 minutes, Bara had a great chance with Luuk de Jong. The forward faced the goal after a pass by Frenkie de Jong, but Lucas Verssimo intercepted the submission, saving the home team.

At 26, Depay went out at speed and finished with danger, but again the ball deflected on Verssimo. At 29, Luuk de Jong missed another big chance after another pass from Frenkie in the small area.

Barcelona finished the first stage with seven submissions, against Benfica’s three. The Catalan team’s possession of the ball was also far superior.

In the second stage, at six minutes, Nez had a great chance to expand. The Uruguayan sprinted off, dribbled goalkeeper Ter Stegen in midfield and finished off the crossbar.

On minute 23, Benfica expanded with Rafa Silva after a rebound left by Joo Mrio. Bara could not repeat the offensive volume of the first stage and was exposed to counterattacks.

Nez even closed the score with a penalty kick, after full-back Sergio Dest put his hand on the ball inside the area. In the final minutes, defender Eric Garca was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Also in Group E, Bayern Munich achieved their second victory, thrashing Kiev’s Dynamo 5-0. Lewandowski (twice), Serge Gnabry, Leroy San and Choupo-Moting were the authors of the goals.

Check out the Champions League group E standings:

Bayern Munich – 6 points

Benfica – 4 points

Kiev dnamo – 1 point

Barcelona – 0 points