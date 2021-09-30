Benfica by Jorge Jesus massacres Barcelona and extends crisis at the Catalan club

O Benfica of Jorge Jesus butchered the Barcelona 3-0 this Wednesday, at Estádio da Luz, in the duel valid for the second round of the group stage of Champions League.

With two goals from Darwin Nuñez (at 3 in the first half and at 34 in the second) and one by Rafa (at 24 in the final stage), the Portuguese did not give a chance to Ronald Koeman’s team, which is sinking even further into the crisis , with no points or goals scored after two rounds in the Champions League.

As if that wasn’t enough, Barcelona also saw Piqué get hurt in the first half and had Eric Garcia sent off for the second yellow card in the final stage.

Championship situation

With the result, Benfica gets their first victory in group E and goes to 4 points after two rounds, just behind Bayern Munich (6 points) in the bracket.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, are in the lantern with no points or goals scored so far.

The guy: Darwin Nuñez

The forward scored Benfica’s goal right away and decided the match. Despite that, he missed two incredible chances in the final stage.

The first one, face to face with Ter Stegen. In the second, with the goal empty and just ahead of midfield, he kicked the crossbar.

But Darwin redeemed himself by scoring, with a penalty, Benfica’s third goal.

It was bad: Luuk De Jong

The Dutch striker has lost two unbelievable goals and has already accumulated a small collection of lost goals in his brief career at Barcelona.

On both occasions, he was inside the small area and failed to get the ball inside.

Jorge Jesus breaks taboo

Before this Wednesday, of the seven games in history between the two clubs, Benfica had won only one, the first in 1961. Since then, there were three Catalan victories and three draws.

Thus, Benfica do Mister broke the 60-year taboo by winning again against Barcelona.

upcoming games

Barcelona returns to play this Saturday, for LaLiga, against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano, at 16:00 (Brasilia), broadcast by ESPN on Star+, as well as all matches in the Spanish Championship.

Benfica, on the other hand, will face Portimonense on Sunday, at 2 pm (Brasilia).

GOALS: Darwin 2x and Rafa (BEN)

BARCELONA: Have Stegen; Araújo, Piqué (Gavi), Eric García; Sergiño Dest; Busquets (Nico Gonzalez), De Jong, Sergi Roberto (Mingueza) and Pedri (Philippe Coutinho); Luuk de Jong (Ansu Fati) and Memphis Depay. Technician: Ronald Koeman

BENFICA: Vlachodimos; Lucas Veríssimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen; João Mário, Weigl, Lazaro (Gilberto) and Grimaldo (André Almeida); Darwin (Ramos), Rafa (Pizzi) and Yaremchuk (Taarabt) Technician: Jorge Jesus