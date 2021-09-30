Benfica wins and sinks Barcelona into the bottom of group E

Barcelona’s situation in the Champions League is not comfortable. After the defeat by 3-0 against Benfica today, at Estádio de Luz, in Portugal, the Catalan team still has not scored and bitter the group E flashlight. The authors of the goals of the game were Darwin Núñez (2) and Rafa Silva.

Jorge Jesus’ team imposed themselves and knew how to control the match against their rival. The highlight of the match was the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who swung the net twice. The joint performance of the Portuguese team also drew attention, with good performance by Lucas Veríssimo and Gilberto.

With the result, Barça is in a very complicated situation. So far, Ronald Koeman’s men have not scored in the competition. The leader of Group E is Bayern with six points, followed by Benfica with four and Dynamo with just one. The Spanish lantern remains zeroed.

The next challenge for the Catalan club in the Champions League will be against Dynamo, at home. Benfica will face Bayern Munich, in Portugal. Before that, the two play for their respective local championships.

lightning goal

Benfica took the fans present at the Estádio da Luz to a frenzy after just two minutes of play. Darwin Núñez received a left throw, pedaled over Eric Garcia and hit Ter Stegen’s right corner.

Still in the euphoria of the goal, the Portuguese took advantage of the good moment. With four minutes in, Yaremchuk made the visitors’ archer work again to prevent the score from being widened.

Pressure for the Mister

After these minutes of imposition by Benfica, Barcelona began to enjoy the game more. Pedri, Depay, Luuk de Jong and Frenkie de Jong brought much danger to Vlachodimos’ posts.

In the 40-minute range, the visitors had 58% of the ball. But the defensive sector of the team commanded by Jorge Jesus managed to overcome the pressure and secure the positive score in the first stage.

Leave ‘grandpa’, enter ‘grandson’

Koeman made the first substitution just 32 minutes into the first half. The one chosen to leave the lawns was the experienced Piqué. The defender was yellow due to a strong entry in Yaremchuk.

In his place came the young man from Gavi, just 17 years old. The change was also a way out of the Dutch commander to make the team more offensive, as he changed a defender for a midfielder.

Electrifying second half

In the second stage, the teams came out more into the game. Barcelona also had a goal disallowed for irregular position. Even with the good moment of the visitors, Benfica extended the score in the 23rd minute with Rafa Silva. The result meant that the visitors needed to take even more risks to avoid defeat.

With that, Jorge Jesus’ team worked based on the counterattack, which brought even more danger to the defensive sector of Koeman’s team. At 33, Darwin hit the net again, with a penalty. With the situation complicated, Barça still had one less, Eric Garcia took the second yellow card and was sent off.