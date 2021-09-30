Bill that regulates cryptocurrencies in Brazil advances and goes to the Chamber Plenary

Bill 2303/15, which creates rules for operations with cryptocurrencies in Brazil, was approved this Wednesday (29) by the commission made in the Chamber of Deputies especially to debate the issue. In this last session, congressmen analyzed the opinion of deputy Expedito Netto (PSD-RO).
The PL is authored by deputy Aureo (Solidariedade-RJ). In the original proposal, it was requested that cryptocurrencies and airline frequent flyer programs could be regulated by the Central Bank and supervised by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf).
Netto made a series of changes, which were welcomed by his colleagues, such as the removal of frequent flyer programs.
“When we introduced PL, hardly anyone heard of payment arrangements with digital currencies. Shortly thereafter, this market grew and the lack of regulation caused scams and fraud to multiply. Today, in Rio de Janeiro, we have a city known as ‘New Egypt’ due to the number of financial pyramid scams, which shows the need to talk about this subject. I never thought of legislation that would limit investors, but give them security. Mainly to the small investor, the one who invests his FGTS money and his lifetime savings”, said Aureo.
The PL now goes to the Plenary of the Chamber. If he advances, he goes to the Senate and, if he passes both Houses, he is sent for sanction by the President of the Republic.
See below how the debate of the last session of the special commission was:
Exchange registration
The main change from the original to the approved text is that the new wording determines that virtual asset service providers “may only operate in the country upon prior registration, and authorization from an agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration may be required to be indicated in an act of the Executive Power”.
The measure focuses on a very sensitive point in the market: companies and exchanges that operate in Brazil, but have no legal registration in the country.
penalty increase
In the criminal sphere, it accepts the suggestions proposed in PL 2334/21 of dep. Vitor Hugo (PSL/GO), who suggests increasing the penalty for financial pyramid crimes and money laundering committed using cryptoactives.
CVM intact
The new wording of the PL defines that securities assets (shares) are not subject to this law, and continue under the regime of Law 6,385. In addition, none of the powers of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) were altered with the new law.
For lawyer Pablo Cerdeira, a partner at Galdino & Coelhos Advogados and active in the crypto market, the new wording made the project worse in some points and improved in others:
“The previous substitute spoke of the ‘admission of trading of cryptoactives in the Country’, and that was bad because it could be understood that the law would allow the trading of cryptoactives, and that, by the reverse reading, without the law such negotiations would not be allowed . The new substitute changes that, in a positive way, because it now provides ‘over the virtual asset service provider’.
Other highlights of the approved text:
- The regulation of frequent flyer programs is already sufficient by the current legislative framework, as well as by the market discipline itself.
- The issue of cryptoactives is not related to frequent flyer programs, which is why they will not propose additional regulations.
- It will be up to the Executive power to determine the autarchy responsible for regulating cryptoactives.
- Transactions carried out with cryptoactives are subject to the provisions of the Consumer Defense Code when there is a consumer relationship.
The other cryptocurrency bills in Congress:
PL 4207/2020
Authored by Senator Soraya Thronicke (PSL/MS), it establishes norms for the issuance of coins and other virtual assets, establishes conditions and obligations for legal entities that carry out activities related to these assets, attributes supervisory and regulatory powers to the Federal Revenue, to the Central Bank of Brazil, the Brazilian Securities Commission and the Financial Activities Control Council.
It typifies conducts practiced with virtual assets with the objective of committing crimes against the Financial System, including those of financial pyramid.
PL 3825/2019
Authored by senator Flávio Arns (Rede/PR), it proposes the regulation of the cryptoactive market in the country, through the definition of concepts; guidelines; Exchanges licensing system; supervision and inspection by the Central Bank and CVM; measures to combat money laundering and other illegal practices; and penalties applied to fraudulent or reckless management of cryptoactive Exchanges.
Creates the National Register of Politically Exposed Persons (CNPEP), with the purpose of helping financial institutions to carry out credit risk assessment and money laundering prevention policies.
PL 3949/2019
Authored by Senator Styvenson Valentim (PODEMOS/RN), it regulates the use of virtual currencies and the functioning of intermediary companies in these operations.
PL 2060/2019
Authored by federal deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade/RJ), it provides for the legal regime of cryptoactives and establishes an increase in the penalty for the crime of “financial pyramid”, as well as for crimes related to the fraudulent use of cryptoactives.