Bill that regulates cryptocurrencies in Brazil advances and goes to the Chamber Plenary

Bill 2303/15, which creates rules for operations with cryptocurrencies in Brazil, was approved this Wednesday (29) by the commission made in the Chamber of Deputies especially to debate the issue. In this last session, congressmen analyzed the opinion of deputy Expedito Netto (PSD-RO).

The PL is authored by deputy Aureo (Solidariedade-RJ). In the original proposal, it was requested that cryptocurrencies and airline frequent flyer programs could be regulated by the Central Bank and supervised by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf).

Netto made a series of changes, which were welcomed by his colleagues, such as the removal of frequent flyer programs.

“When we introduced PL, hardly anyone heard of payment arrangements with digital currencies. Shortly thereafter, this market grew and the lack of regulation caused scams and fraud to multiply. Today, in Rio de Janeiro, we have a city known as ‘New Egypt’ due to the number of financial pyramid scams, which shows the need to talk about this subject. I never thought of legislation that would limit investors, but give them security. Mainly to the small investor, the one who invests his FGTS money and his lifetime savings”, said Aureo.

The PL now goes to the Plenary of the Chamber. If he advances, he goes to the Senate and, if he passes both Houses, he is sent for sanction by the President of the Republic.

See below how the debate of the last session of the special commission was:

Exchange registration

The main change from the original to the approved text is that the new wording determines that virtual asset service providers “may only operate in the country upon prior registration, and authorization from an agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration may be required to be indicated in an act of the Executive Power”.

The measure focuses on a very sensitive point in the market: companies and exchanges that operate in Brazil, but have no legal registration in the country.

penalty increase

In the criminal sphere, it accepts the suggestions proposed in PL 2334/21 of dep. Vitor Hugo (PSL/GO), who suggests increasing the penalty for financial pyramid crimes and money laundering committed using cryptoactives.

CVM intact

The new wording of the PL defines that securities assets (shares) are not subject to this law, and continue under the regime of Law 6,385. In addition, none of the powers of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) were altered with the new law.

For lawyer Pablo Cerdeira, a partner at Galdino & Coelhos Advogados and active in the crypto market, the new wording made the project worse in some points and improved in others:

“The previous substitute spoke of the ‘admission of trading of cryptoactives in the Country’, and that was bad because it could be understood that the law would allow the trading of cryptoactives, and that, by the reverse reading, without the law such negotiations would not be allowed . The new substitute changes that, in a positive way, because it now provides ‘over the virtual asset service provider’.

Other highlights of the approved text: