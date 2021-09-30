Bitcoin regulation goes to plenary in the Chamber of Deputies

The regulation of Bitcoin goes to the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, after a vote carried out in a special commission this Wednesday (29).

Deputy Expedito Netto (PSD-RO) had presented a replacement for PL 2.303/15, which was approved in the session. Another deputy had even made a request for a view, but after an agreement between parliamentarians, made to speed up and conclude the vote today, he withdrew his request.

The next step for Bitcoin to gain rules in Brazil will be the analysis of the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, for the project authored by Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ).

Commenting on the approval, Aureo said that Brazil will be news abroad, as Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are a topic of international prominence. He also recalled that his project is from 2015, a time when few knew the sector and talked about the subject.

After presenting the bill, Aureo recalls that he went deeper into the subject and saw several scams with the image of technology flourish, citing Grupo Bitcoin Banco and GAS Consultoria as some of the recent cases.

In addition to this speech, Aureo highlighted that the market is “libertarian”, and must adjust to new realities, without putting a brake on innovations. He was happy to see his project, which is the first received in Brazil, to be discussed in the Plenary, which should decide the future of the sector now.

If the bill is approved in plenary, it should still be considered by the Federal Senate, where some matters on the subject are also being processed.

Mileage programs was excluded from Bitcoin regulation project that goes to plenary

The substitute for Deputy Expedito Netto withdraws from the PL the regulation of frequent flyer programs, since the legislation in force already contains clear rules for this market. In this way, it excludes the relationship of the cryptocurrency market with air miles.

Another highlight of the new wording is that the Executive Branch will be responsible for appointing which autarchy should regulate cryptocurrencies. Before, the text required the Central Bank of Brazil to be responsible for creating the rules, which will now remain open.

Another important point in the wording is that operations with cryptocurrencies are subject to the Consumer Defense Code, when there is a consumer relationship.

For those who create financial pyramids with the image of Bitcoin, the new proposal approved by a special commission also accepted the suggestions proposed by PL 2.334/2021, by Deputy Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), which increases the penalty for crimes, as well as for money laundering.

Although part of the market is concerned about the approval of this bill, lawmakers celebrated the approval of the commission. 29 federal deputies attended the approval of the opinion in the special commission.