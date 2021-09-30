Bitcoin regulation in Brazil will be discussed this Wednesday in the Chamber of Deputies

Bitcoin regulation in Brazil should gain some more elements today, as a meeting of a special commission in the Chamber of Deputies returns to discuss the matter.

According to information supplied by the news agency Câmara de Notícias, the meeting takes place at 2 pm on Wednesday (29), in plenary 7. This special commission was created to analyze Bill 2.303/15, which determines that the Central Bank of Brazil is the autarchy responsible for inspecting two sectors.

Thus, the BC would take care of the virtual currency sector, the name given to cryptocurrencies by the author of the project, deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), and also of the frequent flyer program sector.

On Wednesday, the meeting will discuss an opinion made by deputy Expedito Netto (PSD-RO), which also puts COAF’s eyes on the sector.

“Under the proposal, virtual currencies (such as bitcoins) and airline frequent flyer programs may be regulated by the Central Bank and supervised by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf).”

Last Tuesday (28), Expedito Netto had already presented a Substitute, with some information about the PL that should discipline the cryptocurrency sector and include penalties for those who promote crimes in this sector.

It is still unclear what should happen with the Bitcoin law, but discussions continue to progress in the National Congress.

Bitcoin bill in Brazil to regulate companies

One of the main points that reinforce the need to accelerate the Bill on Bitcoin in Brazil is in relation to companies operating in the sector. As many operate without registration and even outside the limits of Brazilian law, competition is pressing for changes so that the functioning of the sector is clear.

In addition, banks close brokerage accounts at the same time that they start offering services with cryptocurrencies, which could be a case of unfair competition.

With the rules, companies operating in the Bitcoin market expect more clarity about what can and cannot be done.

In addition, with the inspection of the Central Bank of Brazil and COAF, the authorities hope that there will be a reduction in the number of scams associated with cryptocurrencies in the country, since there is a criminal penalty foreseen in the PL.

Finally, it is worth remembering that in recent days this bill on Bitcoin even gained some updates, but the rules that would be created were still confusing for market participants. Thus, this Wednesday’s hearing on regulation by Federal Deputies, which takes place in the next few hours, may help to clarify the details that permeate this subject, being of national interest.