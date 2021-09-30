Bloomberg – Developers work on games for a 4K console not revealed by Nintendo [Atualizado] • Switch Brazil

Several rumors have surfaced on the internet since last year regarding the presence of 4K in some Nintendo system — a feature that the company is the only one of the big three manufacturers not to have in its current systems.

Bloomberg is one of the media outlets that have been reporting on the company working with a system to support the resolution since last year, but so far nothing has been commented on by the Kyoto company. Today, a new report published by the journal not only endorses this information that in fact there is hardware in development with power superior to the current Nintendo Switch, but also talks about about 11 companies working on developing games for that platform.

According to Bloomberg, officials at 11 game companies said their teams are in possession of Nintendo’s 4K development kit for a Nintendo Switch. Companies are spread across the world, from major publishers to small studios, and include at least one that has never made a game for consoles before, Zynga Inc., where employees asked not to be identified because they weren’t allowed to discuss their games. projects publicly.

The paper also says that a system capable of handling 4K games is not expected to be released before the end of next year, according to people familiar with the plans. When questioned by Bloomberg, Nintendo said this information was “inaccurate” and would not comment on the matter.

The Nintendo Switch will receive a new model on October 8th, with the same capabilities and equipped with a new dock (with LAN port), OLED screen and a stand among the outstanding modifications compared to the current model.

Nintendo through its investor account responded denying the story shared by Bloomberg.

Check out the translation of the message in Portuguese by us below:

A September 30, 2021 (JST) report falsely claims that Nintendo is providing tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure the correct understanding between our investors and clients, we would like to clarify that this report is not true. We also want to reaffirm that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new models other than the Nintendo Switch — OLED model, which will be released on October 8, 2021.