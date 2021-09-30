Bluepoint Games is officially acquired by Sony and is now part of PlayStation Studios

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Today I’m excited to announce that PlayStation Studios has grown again with the arrival of long-time partner Bluepoint Games! From the extraordinary PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls to the acclaimed remake of Shadow of the Colossus for the PS4, and remasters of some fan favorites like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Bluepoint has solidified its name by creating some of the highest quality remakes and remasters in the industry.

With each of its projects, Bluepoint has raised the bar for the visuals and gameplay that define the console, and the studio’s vast experience in creating sets and characters will be a huge asset to future PlayStation Studios properties.

Welcome to the PlayStation Studios family, Bluepoint!

From Marco Thrush, President, Bluepoint Games:

We are very happy to officially join PlayStation Studios!

Austin, Texas has been the foundation of Bluepoint since we founded the studio in 2006, and today we are a team of nearly 70 super talented and growing creators. Although the studio has grown over the last 15 years, our cultural beliefs have remained the same, breaking down barriers and always creating the highest quality games possible while still having fun. A focus on culture was critical to our success and we are excited that PlayStation Studios shares a similar culture and vision.

PlayStation has a truly iconic game catalog and, for us, there was nothing better than bringing some of the greatest games to new players. Joining PlayStation Studios allows our team to raise the bar even higher and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.

We thank everyone who has supported us over the years. We can’t wait to bring you even more amazing games in this next installment of Bluepoint Games!