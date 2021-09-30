Blumenau hospital celebrates a year without deaths for patients who arrived with a heart attack

The facade of Hospital Santa Catarina, in Blumenau, dawned overtaken by red balloons this Wednesday. The celebration was motivated by two reasons. September 29 celebrates World Heart Day, to remember the importance of health care and the maintenance of healthy habits.

However, the initiative is also the celebration of a record: for a year there have been no registered deaths of patients who were admitted to the emergency room due to a heart attack. The numbers are from Cardioprime, a clinic specializing in cardiology and technically responsible for the hospital’s heart emergency service.

Cardiologist Júlio Cesar Schulz comments that the numbers reflect very strict protocols, technology and information. “We are adopting very challenging standards and indicators that are met with great care by the teams that provide this first service. This gives us agility when making decisions that take care of the patient’s well-being. We also have the technology, with a Hemodynamics Center prepared and available for emergency procedures”, he says.

The third and fundamental factor, according to the cardiologist, is information. “We are working hard to bring knowledge about the seriousness of the issues that affect cardiovascular health, making people aware of the importance of seeking care quickly in case of symptoms. The short time between the infarction and the arrival at the emergency room is essential to save the patients’ lives”, highlights Júlio.

The numbers of saved patients were raised for World Heart Day and Red September. “We know that we have to look at this result with caution due to the severity of infarction and that maintaining zero mortality is a utopia in the treatment of this type of disease. Despite this, we celebrate the solidity of our results. We have an average mortality rate of 4% in the last five years. These salvage numbers are comparable to the best centers in the world”, concludes Júlio.

World Heart Day

Created in 2000 by the World Heart Federation (WHF), World Heart Day is an alert about the importance of caring for heart health and healthier habits. According to the international organization, 17 million people die annually in the world due to cardiovascular problems. In Brazil alone, 300,000 people will have lost their lives due to heart disease by the end of this Wednesday, 29.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality of Blumenau. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram