Bolsonaro announces start of work on the Tucuruí line, but indigenous people deny agreement

BRASILIA — On the second day of trips across the country to celebrate the thousand days of government, President Jair Bolsonaro announced the laying of the cornerstone for the work on the Roraima power transmission line, the Tucuruí line. Cited repeatedly by the president during his term, the work is criticized by indigenous peoples in the region.

Energy: Understand in 6 points why the electricity bill will become more expensive until 2025

This Tuesday, Ibama, with authorization from Funai, released the start of the works after years of controversy. However, indigenous representatives deny any kind of agreement. Interlocutors from the Bolsonaro government claim that the Indians have already been heard and that all licenses are released to take the project off the ground.

— Last night, the last hurdle to the start of the works was overcome. And we have a rock here on the side. The cornerstone for the start of construction of the line — said Bolsonaro, who should hold another event in front of the state government palace in Roraima this afternoon.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



According to government officials, Eletronorte and Alupar have already signed an addendum to the concession contract signed between Transnorte Energia and the Union for the implementation of the Roraima line. The two companies own the broadcaster.

Bid by the government in 2011, the line in Roraima should have been in operation since 2015, but it has been facing difficulties in advancing in environmental licensing because its installations will cross lands belonging to the Waimiri-Atroari indigenous people.

Podcasts

To the point Antidotes to Inflation and its Side Effects



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s loneliness after a thousand days of government



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Luciano Hang at the CPI’s ‘rings’; ‘juggling’ in the law of misconduct; Bolsonaro target in USA





Amid a sharp economic and electrical crisis and a drop in popularity, Bolsonaro is betting on a positive agenda to boost his government’s image.

After the meat: Beer is more expensive from Friday

On Tuesday, he was in Bahia to deliver rural property titles and inaugurate ten kilometers of asphalt with the duplication of the stretch of BR-116 and BR-101, in addition to delivering equipment for a sports initiation center called Estação Cidadania.

Understand the controversy about the line

The Waimiri-Atroari live between Amazonas and Roraima and have their territory cut by the BR-174. The highway was built in the late 1970s, during the military dictatorship. The military decided that the works could not be interrupted and, at the time, conflicts between the Army and the Indians were registered.

At that time, the population of almost 3,000 indigenous people was reduced to just over 300 individuals in 1980.

Meat, gasoline, electricity bill: How did inflation reach almost 10%? Graphs show the reasons and the weight in the pocket

In February 2019, during a crisis in Venezuela that caused the interruption of electricity supply to Roraima, the government declared the work on the Tucuruí line an infrastructure project of interest to the national defense policy.

— Differently from what is being said around, there has been no agreement yet, no commitment by the entrepreneur or the government to accept the compensation proposal seized by the Waimiri Atraori — affirms the indigenous lawyer, Harilson Araújo.

According to him, without the agreement, the tendency is for the group to provoke the Federal Public Ministry to suspend and cancel the effects of the installation license.

“They threw to the ground a negotiation process that, until then, had been taking place within a certain reasonableness,” said Bolsonaro.