Bolsonaro poses with the Rooster’s flag when arriving at Confins airport: watch video – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction



President Jair Bolsonaro posed with an Atlético flag when he arrived at Confins Airport, in Greater Belo Horizonte, this Thursday morning (30). He is going to participate in a meeting with the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, at Cidade Administrativa, in an event 1,000 Days of Government”.

As soon as he landed at the airport, Bolsonaro met some of his supporters, who were in a “pen”. There, the president ended up receiving a Galo flag, where he ended up posing with it. Bolsonaro had already worn the athletic shirt on other occasions.

After meeting with supporters, Bolsonaro moved to the agenda in the Administrative City. He will sanction the Bill that allows the corporate restructuring of the Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU) and the privatization of the BH subway, with special credit of more than 2.8 billion, approved by the National Congress this week. The funds will be used to pay CBTU debts, privatize the metro and also to expand line 1 and create line 2 (Barreiro/ Calafate).

SEE THE VIDEO OF BOLSONARO WITH THE FLAG OF THE ROOSTER: