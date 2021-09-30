Bolsonaro sanctions law that allows candidacy of politicians with accounts rejected during their term

BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, this Thursday, a law that allows the candidacy of politicians who had their accounts rejected during their term of office. Those who were sentenced to pay a fine for irregular accounts without damage to the treasury may participate in the elections. Previously, the law established that those who had their accounts rejected would be ineligible for eight years for any position, as long as the decision no longer has the possibility of appeal.

Read more: STF condemns former federal deputy André Moura for embezzlement of public resources

According to the Presidency, the sanction of the law is to avoid disproportionate punishment in cases where there is “small offensive potential”, since it is restricted to the rejection of accounts in which there was no damage to the public coffers or illicit enrichment.

Bolsonaro has on several occasions stated that punishments and investigations into small town mayors are exaggerated. In June of this year, Bolsonaro said that the law on administrative misconduct, amended this week by the National Congress, made political participation almost impossible, especially for mayors of small towns.

Covid CPI: Hang confirms the death of his mother by Covid and says that Prevent Senior made a mistake on the death certificate

— The project’s aim is also to make this more flexible. This is not throwing open the doors of corruption. Talk to a small town mayor. Big city is now easier to work because there are people to work on your side. Small town has no conditions. There’s a mayor who stays up to 20 years until he prescribes, answering a lawsuit for misconduct – he said.

This Wednesday, the Federal Senate approved the changes that reduce the scope of administrative misconduct. The change in legislation now determines that they can only be charged when there is proof that there was an intention to cause damage to public coffers.