Bolsonaro says the price of cooking gas will halve with direct sales

BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro stated this Wednesday, if the direct sale of cooking gas were approved and if taxes were zeroed, the price could fall by half. In recent months, Bolsonaro has turned the issue of fuel and natural gas prices into the focus of his speeches, blaming governors for the high price.

— The price of gas where it is bottled is around R$ 50. It doesn’t justify, at the end of the line, being costing R$ 130. This price will drop by half, God willing, rest assured — affirmed Bolsonaro.

The president highlighted that some governors, such as the one in Roraima, where he made his speech, have already announced the reduction of the ICMS rate on the price of cooking gas. Bolsonaro also defended a bill that is being processed in the Chamber so that, instead of a percentage of the amount charged at service stations, the states define a fixed amount to charge for fuel.

During the speech, Bolsonaro highlighted that at the beginning of the year the PIS/Cofins that was levied on fuel prices was zeroed, but he denied that he is willing to fight with governors.

— By zeroing the federal tax, which I have already zeroed, zeroing the state tax, these two states, Roraima and Amazonas, will be able, with our work now, with the help of Parliament, to seek the direct purchase of cooking gas. As an example of a provisional measure that is in the Chamber for the direct sale of ethanol, alcohol, which will lower the price of fuel at the pump – said Bolsonaro.

This is not the first time Bolsonaro has defended the direct sale of cooking gas and says it could cut the price of the product in half. Currently, the LPG that leaves Petrobras or importers is purchased by distributors, who pass the product on to resellers or sell directly to homes.

In a broadcast on his social networks in August, Bolsonaro suggested that consumers “take the little truck” and buy gas at the refinery, in order to lower the price “at the end of the line”. Today, this is not possible, and it is necessary to go through the distributor.

The idea is inspired by the authorization for the sale of ethanol directly from the mills to the service stations. It would be possible, for example, to sell from the refinery directly to the consumer.