Botafogo draws with Vitória at stake with expulsions in Barradão – 29/09/2021

A tie that was not celebrated by any side. Vitória and Botafogo faced each other today (29), in Barradão, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, and were equal without goals. Both teams had players expelled in the second half, with Kanu on the white side, and Samuel for Leão, in different bids.

The team from Rio de Janeiro came to swing the net in the additions of the match, with Rafael Moura, but the offside was marked, confirmed by the VAR.

With the result, Glorioso went to 48 points and isolated themselves in the second place in the competition – it was tied with the CRB -, but lost the chance to touch the leader Coritiba. The team from Bahia, which reached 26, remains in the fight to leave the relegation zone in the 18th place on the table.

In the next round, Vitória will visit Goiás, Saturday (2), at 4 pm, at Hailé Pinheiro. On the same day, Botafogo receives Avaí, at 7 pm, at Nilton Santos.

Botafogo starts at the top

Glorious started the game by pressing and scaring Vitória. Before the 5th minute, the alvinegra team created two opportunities, one with Marco Antônio, who hit Lucas Arcanjo’s left goal, and another with Diego Gonçalves, who headed outside, after a cross from the right.

tied game

Little by little, Vitória hit the mark and managed to hold on to the alvinegro momentum, which began to find it difficult to create opportunities. At the same time, the Bahian team could not fit good advances to the attack, having a great opportunity with a header by Manoel, who sent over the top.

The crossing even came from the left side. Right-back Jonathan Lemos debuted in this Series B — the last match was on May 9, against Nova Iguaçu, still playing for Carioca — and showed a lack of game rhythm at times.

went forward

In the final minutes of the first, Botafogo went ahead and explored the balls raised in the area, but without success.

more turned on

Botafogo made changes at half-time, but it was Vitória who came back more attentive. Despite having a little more ball possession and showing more acuteness, the Bahian team still showed great difficulty in creating offensive plays. Gradually, however, under much complaint from coach Enderson Moreira, Glorioso managed to balance the actions and left the game more equal.

Hey, Manoel!

Vitória had a great chance with Manoel. After a cross by Renan Luís, the forward appeared alone in the middle of Botafogo’s defense, but ended up heading outside.

Soon after, the duo again took action, but this time, the ball deflected in Alvinegra defense. In the corner kick, Diego Loureiro couldn’t hold it and two Leão players arrived to submit, but in a split with Gilvan, the ball went by the end line.

Expulsion and Complaint

Botafogo was one less 24 minutes into the second half, after a split by Kanu over the top. In the interpretation of the referee Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo, the defender had the intention of putting his arm in the opponent’s face and showed the second yellow card, which resulted in the expulsion. The player from Alvinegro still challenged the interpretation of the arbitration, and left the field angry.

To restructure the sector, Enderson put Ewerton in the position of midfielder Chay.

Diego Loureiro saves

In numerical advantage, Vitória went up and started to have more presence in the attack field. First, Bruno Oliveira submitted and the ball went close. Afterwards, Caique Souza kicked hard and forced Diego Loureiro to make a good save.

VAR and expulsion

Vitória also had a player sent off. Forward Samuel, who had entered at 33, was sent off at 37. On the move, he went to protect the ball and elbowed Gilvan. Initially, the arbitration had pointed out the yellow card, but, after review by the VAR, it showed the red.

prevented

In stoppage time, Rafael Moura hit the net, taking advantage of a rebound after the defense after a submission by Oyama. However, the arbitration marked an impediment. The bid was analyzed by the VAR, which confirmed the irregular position.

DATASHEET:

VICTORY 0 x 0 BOTAFOGO

Competition: Brazilian Championship Series B

Local: Barradão, in Salvador (BA)

Day: September 29, 2021, Wednesday

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araújo (SP)

assistants: Evandro de Melo Lima (SP) and Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa / SP)

yellow cards: Raul Prata, Guilherme Rend, Pablo Siles (VIT); Marco Antônio, Kanu (BOT)

Red card: Kanu, from Botafogo, at 24’/2ºT; Samuel, from Vitória, at 37’/2ºT

VICTORY: Lucas Arcanjo, Raul Prata (Van), Wallace Reis, Mateus Moraes and Renan Luís; Pablo Siles (Caíque Souza), João Pedro, Guilherme Rend (Samuel), Bruno Oliveira (Gabriel Bispo) and Roberto; Manoel. Technician: Wagner Lopes

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro, Jonathan (Daniel Borges), Kanu, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Luís Oyama, Barreto, Marco Antônio (Warley), Chay (Ewerton) and Diego Gonçalves; Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura). Technician: Enderson Moreira