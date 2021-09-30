Botafogo has the best Serie B defense since the arrival of Enderson Moreira

O Botafogo visits Vitória, at 9:30 pm, in Barradão, with at least one change in relation to the team that defeated Sampaio Corrêa last Sunday. Joel Carli stayed in Rio taking care of the physical part and did not travel to Salvador. In his place, Kanu enters. An exchange that should not worry the fan at all.

If there is a sector that is used to constant changes, it is defense. And she’s already proven that her solidity doesn’t depend on a lineup. Despite the many variations ago, alvinegro is the least leaked team in Serie B since Enderson Moreira took over.

The coach made his debut against Confiança, in the 14th round. Since then, the championship has already entered the 27th, and the team only conceded seven goals. No competitor managed to do the same in this period. Avaí had its goal leaked eight times. Now the duo CRB and Coritiba, nine.

Of the four players that make up the first line-up, right-back Daniel Borges is the only one who played in all the matches.

With a left thigh injury, Kanu did not participate in the first two engagements under the new coach’s command. But then it got into a streak of games. Against Sampaio, he was out again by suspension. Gilvan and Carli, who played side by side last Sunday, have taken turns as starters.

On the left, Carlinhos debuted four rounds ago. Before, Enderson had already cast Hugo, Guilherme Santos and Jonathan Silva.

All this turnover did not affect the sector’s performance. In 14 games (in addition to rounds 14 to 26, Botafogo still played a postponed match), the team was only leaked in five: in the defeats to Operário (1 to 0) and CSA (2 to 0), in the draw against Guarani (1 to 1) and in the victories over Vila Nova (3 to 2) and Náutico (3 to 1).