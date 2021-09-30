BOTAFOGO PLAYS VERY BADLY AND FINISHES 0 TO 0 WITH VICTORY IN SALVADOR

With weak performance, the Botafogo it was only the tie in 0 to 0 with Vitória, which is in the relegation zone, this Wednesday, in Barradão. The result in Salvador made Glorioso waste a great chance of distancing themselves from Goiás, fifth place: the difference is still three points, and Fogão follows in the vice-leadership of Serie B, with 48.

Botafogo started the game over Vitória and produced their best chance in the first minute: Rafael Navarro touched, Marco Antônio invaded the area and kicked to the right, missing a great opportunity. Soon after, at four minutes, Diego Gonçalves headed the ball with danger, but there was already an offside in the throw.

After the pressure in the first ten minutes, Botafogo fell out of production and Vitória organized better. The Bahia team had its main chance in the 14th minute: after a cross from the left, Gilvan slipped and left Manoel free to head, but the ball went up too far and went over the goal, with danger.

Glorioso only pressed again in the final 15 minutes of the initial stage, waking up again for the game. At 37, the team alvinegra managed a good exchange of passes, Chay received from Rafael Navarro and kicked low, but goalkeeper Lucas Arcanjo managed to make the defense in two times.

In the second half, Botafogo didn’t even get any flashes and Vitória was superior. On minute 18, Renan Luis crossed, Manoel entered the defenders and headed free. Two minutes later, Diego Loureiro came out very badly after a corner and Gilvan saved him, with a cart in the small area.

The alvinegra situation would get worse after Kanu was mistakenly expelled by refereeing in the 24th minute. Vitória went up and almost opened the scoring with a strong and crossed kick by Caique Souza – this time, Diego Loureiro did very well and made a difficult defense.

The game’s panorama returned to being the same after 37 minutes, when Samuel was sent off – only after a review by the VAR – when he elbowed Gilvan, leaving both teams with ten on the field. In additions, Botafogo came to swing the net with Rafael Moura, but the move was invalidated for offside.

Botafogo’s upcoming games

Botafogo now has two direct clashes in the fight for access in a row, both at Nilton Santos Stadium. On Saturday, Glorioso receives Avaí, at 7pm, and on October 9th, the opponent is CRB, at 4:30pm.

DATASHEET

VICTORY 0 X 0 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Barradão

Date-Time: 09/29/2021 – 9:30 pm

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Evandro de Melo Lima (SP) and Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa/SP)

Income and audience: closed gates

Yellow cards: Raul Prata, Guilherme Rend, Pablo Siles and Samuel (VIT); Marco Antônio and Kanu (BOT)

Red cards: Kanu 24’/2ºT (BOT); Samuel 37’/2ºT (VIT)

Goals: –

VICTORY: Lucas Archangel; Raul Prata (Van 33’/2ºT), Wallace, Mateus Moraes and Renan Luis; João Pedro, Guilherme Rend (Samuel 33’/2ºT) and Pablo Siles (Caíque Souza 15’/2ºT); Bruno Oliveira (Gabriel Bispo 39’/2ºT), Manoel and Roberto – Coach: Wagner Lopes.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Jonathan Lemos (Daniel Borges – Interval), Kanu, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama and Chay (Ewerton 27’/2ºT); Marco Antônio (Warley – Halftime), Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura 43’/2ºT) and Diego Gonçalves – Coach: Enderson Moreira.

